ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

Ron DeSantis Announces More Than $10 Million for Projects in Dixie County

By Florida Daily
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XdfXF_0fD0OfOt00

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his commitment to funding three projects in Dixie County as part of the General Appropriations Act, recently passed by the Florida Legislature.

This funding will provide for the construction of two fire stations in Dixie County that will increase emergency response capabilities and support infrastructure improvements to alleviate flooding and provide maximum stormwater relief to homes and businesses in Dixie County.

“Ensuring that rural counties, like Dixie County, have the resources they need to strengthen the resiliency of their communities is a top priority of my administration,” said Ron DeSantis. “These projects will provide necessary emergency support for residents and protect their homes and businesses during a disaster.”

The budget provides $3,741,500 to Dixie County for the addition of a fire station to its Emergency Operations Center located in Cross City. The fire station will house fire rescue staff and include four engine bays and offices. The budget also provides $3,555,000 for an additional fire station, to replace a fire station that was severely damaged during Hurricane Hermine and resulted in a reduction of service capabilities in the area. The new fire stations will allow for faster response times and increase the overall emergency response capabilities in the area.

Additionally, Dixie County is receiving $2,711,262 for stormwater and flood mitigation projects. Those projects include ditch restoration and structure replacement throughout the county to improve drainage. The project will provide maximum stormwater relief to the over 17,000 residents of Dixie County and alleviate flooding of residents’ homes and businesses.

Comments / 16

AP_001748.447e367b636045f387caf50cea0719da.1134
3d ago

It’s fun handing out money you got from the federal government isn’t it! Especially when you refused it and are now taking credit for it!

Reply
11
Nooneknows
2d ago

OMG, It seems all I see is DeathDeSantis smiling face. He is the worst Governor and needs to go. He doesn't care about Florida or the people. We need to remove this self serving man from office. If he gets in ago, then there goes Florida for sure.🥵😎😡👿

Reply
6
Lorrissa F
2d ago

Zero help a year ago when it was super bad but now that it's election year he decides Dixie county could use some help. While greatly appreciated can't help but wonder why it's taken a year to send badly needed help. Now after 10 years lets talk about acess to adult health care at our health dept (of which we don't have)

Reply(1)
4
Related
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Names Seven New Judges

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed seven judges across the state, one to the First Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Fifteenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Broward County Court, and two to the Palm Beach County Court.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Signs 15 Week Abortion Ban Bill

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proposal that bans abortions in Florida after 15 weeks. The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule on Mississippi’s 15 week abortion ban later this year but Republicans in Florida and other states have been passing similar laws as they wait for the decision.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cross City, FL
County
Dixie County, FL
Dixie County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

‘We’ll Not Be The Governor’s Punching Bag,’ Florida Black Elected Officials To Send Message To Gov. DeSantis On Redistricting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday, April 18th, Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones, joined by other locally elected officials, intends to send a clear message to Governor Ron DeSantis: The redistricting map from his office dilutes Black districts. The mission will also be to raise the alarm within the Black community. “Unprecedented approach that the Governor is doing,” said Jones. Senator Jones and other leaders will gather at the Little Haiti Cultural Center to explain why the DeSantis’ redistricting plan diminishes the Black vote and voice. “Let them know what the governor is doing is wrong and that we will not sit back and be...
MIAMI, FL
KRGV

Starr County courthouse to receive more than $10 million in renovations

An 83-year-old courthouse is expected to see massive renovations both inside and out beginning next fall. The massive overhaul to Starr County’s courthouse came as District 28 Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Laredo) announced that $2,392,763 in federal grant funding will be earmarked to help with the upgrades. The renovations, which...
STARR COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Awards More Than $700,000 for Workforce Training in Everglades Agricultural Communities

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced more than $700,000 has been awarded to educational institutions in Everglades communities to provide workforce development opportunities for Floridians pursuing nonagricultural occupations in rural areas through the Everglades Restoration Agricultural Community Employment Training Program. Created and funded by the Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Split Oak toll road gets unanimous approval from Florida agency

A state agency voted 4-0 Wednesday in favor of allowing a toll road to be built in Split Oak Forest, reasoning that the project met requirements and that controversy over potential impacts to the forest and region are for Orange and Osceola counties to resolve. The Florida Communities Trust, a branch of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, rejected arguments that Florida’s ...
ORLANDO, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Showcases $23.1 Million for Northwest Florida

At the end of last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded more than $23.1 million in funding to Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund and Community Development Block Grant programs. “The best defense is a good offense and the long-term resilience of the Florida Panhandle is dependent on continuing...
COTTONDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Flood Mitigation#Hurricane Hermine#The Florida Legislature
Florida Phoenix

Florida’s water-board appointments show Critical Race Theory is no theory

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When I need a good laugh, I check the latest news about Ron DeSantis. Our governor is a comic genius! Just look at his record and you’ll see what I mean. Early in the pandemic, when he was naming “essential businesses” that could remain open, he included professional wrestling. How I laughed about that, and […] The post Florida’s water-board appointments show Critical Race Theory is no theory appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
FloridaDaily

Florida TaxWatch: Sunshine State Needs Better Census Counts

On Thursday, Florida TaxWatch (FTW) released an economic commentary entitled “The Economic and Fiscal Significance of the U.S. Census and American Community Survey (ACS).”. The report underscores the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on 2020 Census data collection efforts, including disruptions to the ACS, and highlights how this impacts federal funding and critical decision-making among policymakers and business leaders alike.
FLORIDA STATE
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy