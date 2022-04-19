ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kan. man arrested after 2 died in motorcycle, pickup crash

 3 days ago
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle crash have made an arrest. Just before 3a.m. Saturday, police responded to an injury accident at 17th Street North and Tyler...

