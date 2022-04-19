ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Police make 2nd arrest in SC mall shooting, 3rd suspect wanted

By MAEGAN CARTER AND BRIASIA RUSS, WACH
Fox11online.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Police say a second arrest has been made in the South Carolina mall shooting that injured 15 over the weekend, and they are actively seeking the...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

State police investigating alleged assault of U.P. man

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUK) -- Michigan State Police is investigating an incident in Norway, which the victim’s family says was an assault. “This case is currently under investigation, and we are not releasing sensitive information currently for the integrity of the case. MSP is aware of the public interest that has grown around this case, and as soon as we are able to release pertinent information we will do so immediately,” the statement says. “If anyone has factual evidence/information regarding the case, they are encouraged to come forward and speak with investigating Troopers.”
NORWAY, MI
Fox11online.com

Woman pleads not guilty in attempted armed robbery of McDonald's

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A woman who allegedly tried to rob at gunpoint the fast-food restaurant where she used to work pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Melissa Mann is charged with attempted armed robbery for the Nov. 16 incident at a Greenville McDonald's. No trial date was set. A pre-trial conference was...
APPLETON, WI
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Sc
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Sacramento

Two People With Gunshot Wounds Found Dead In Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two people have been found dead at a downtown Sacramento residence, police say. The incident happened along T street between 11th and 12th streets — just north of William Land Elementary and Highway 50. Police say they received word of an assault around 3 p.m. Officers went to the residence and found two people — a man and a woman — each with at least one gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, a police department spokesperson says. Police have cordoned off the area while detectives investigate. More details to come.  
SACRAMENTO, CA
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX59

Man in critical condition after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson responded to a report of someone shot Thursday night, and found a victim who is now listed in critical condition at the hospital. Officers were called to an area near the intersection of 14th and Nelle Street around 7:15 p.m. Once there, though found a 29-year-old male who had […]
ANDERSON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy