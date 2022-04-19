ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

No injuries reported after vehicle crashes into building along Highway 17 in Myrtle Beach area

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWuNq_0fD0LXKA00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No injuries were reported Monday evening after a vehicle crashed into a building along Highway 17 in the Myrtle Beach area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 6 p.m. in the 9000 block of North Highway 17, HCFR said. No injuries were reported but the building sustained significant damage.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. No other information was immediately available.

Comments / 1

WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead in Tuesday crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

Editor’s Note: Police clarified Wednesday afternoon that the two people killed were on a motorcycle. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Chevon Washington, 27, of Ridgeville, and Michelle Murdaugh, 30, of Moncks Corner, were both killed […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway Walmart pharmacy technician accused of stealing drugs from patient

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pharmacy technician at a Walmart in Conway was arrested and accused of stealing drugs from a patient, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. Pamela Lynn Chassen, 68, of Conway, was arrested Friday and charged with theft of controlled substances. Chassen is accused of stealing hydrocodone/APAP […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies remove 57 dogs from South Carolina home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday seized 57 dogs from a Hollywood home. According to CCSO, deputies received a tip about the dogs, which were being kept at a home that was “set up as a dog rescue operation.” The dogs were being kept both outside and inside the home, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
