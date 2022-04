Investing in stocks can help you diversify your portfolio and build wealth. But what happens to stocks when you die? Stocks and other investments become part of your estate when you pass away. Who is entitled to inherit your stocks can be determined by your beneficiary designations, your will if you’ve created one or inheritance laws in your state if you die without a will in place. A financial advisor could help you put an estate plan together for your family’s needs and goals.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO