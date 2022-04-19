First home buyer bonus expanded in pre-election bid to woo votes - but experts say the policy will only make ridiculous house prices climb further

The government has expanded the price range of properties that will be eligible for the Home Guarantee Scheme which subsidises mortgages for new buyers.

The government's pre-election announcement - which is supported by Labor - are designed to help first home buyers get on the property ladder.

However experts warn the policies will stimulate demand, and therefore push Australia's already stratospheric real estate prices to even more unaffordable levels.

Under the scheme, the government will guarantee 15 per cent of a loan, so those buyers who pay as little as five per cent of the home price as an initial deposit will avoid costly mortgage insurance that is applied when the deposit is below 20 per cent.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday the price caps for the scheme would be raised to now cover houses in Melbourne valued up to $800,000 and in Sydney to $900,000.

'We're building a stronger future for Australians by making home ownership easier by making more properties eligible for the scheme,' Mr Morrison said.

Amid soaring house prices across Australia, the government has increased price caps for the Home Guarantee Scheme (pictured: a Melbourne auction in April)

In the Coalition's budget in March the places available in the scheme were doubled to 50,000, and will stay at that number for three years before being cut to 35,000.

This also includes 5,000 places for single parents who can access the scheme with only a 2 per cent deposit.

The 50,000 home cap will only cover about a third of the projected number of properties bought by first home-buyers, so places in the scheme are likely to fill up quickly.

The scheme is also means tested with singles qualifying if they earn below $125,000 a year and couples below $200,000.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (pictured in April) said the increase would 'make home ownership easier'

By reducing the amount of money prospective buyers have to save to afford a deposit, the scheme brings more buyers into the market, stimulating demand and likely resulting in an increase in housing prices.

Grattan Institute economic director Brendan Coates said the government was ignoring the fundamental economic law that the only way to reduce the value of housing - or any commodity - is to reduce demand rather than stimulate it, and/or increase supply.

'If you want to put in place policies that really deal with the issues in the market, then you have to do far, far more – and neither side of politics wants to do that,' Mr Coates told Nine newspapers.

'There’s still too little supply and too much demand.'

The expansion of the scheme ignores the reality that even with the guarantee being offered, the number of first home-buyers entering the market over the past year fell sharply due to the sheer unaffordability of Australian houses.

The scheme will also bring into the market more buyers with huge mortgages at a time when interest rates are expected to rise quickly, greatly increasing the risk of defaults.

Economists have warned borrowers to be wary of taking on too much mortgage debt.

'I can't tell you when that (interest rate rise) will be … the only thing I can say with great certainty is that you don't want to be up to your eyeballs in debt when they do,' Scott Pape, better known as the Barefoot Investor, said in December.

It should also be noted the government does actually pay 15 per cent of the loan, it only guarantees that amount if even that 20 per cent level of repayment is not made by the buyer.

Record low interest rates of 0.1 per cent have caused an increase in demand for properties and pushed up house prices across the country (pictured: a Melbourne auction in April)

HOME GUARANTEE SCHEME

Changes in value of properties now eligible for the scheme:

NEW SOUTH WALES

FY 21-22 $800,000 Sydney and regional centres; $600,000 rest of state

FY 22-23 $900,000 Sydney and regional centres; $750,000 rest of state

VICTORIA

FY 21-22 $700,000 Melbourne and regional centres; $500,000 rest of state

FY 22-23 $800,000 Melbourne and regional centres; $650,000 rest of state

QUEENSLAND

FY 21-22 $600,000 Brisbane and regional centres; $450,000 rest of state

FY 22-23 $700,000 Brisbane and regional centres; $550,000 rest of state

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

FY 21-22 $500,000 Perth and regional centres; $400,000 rest of state

FY 22-23 $600,000 Perth and regional centres; $450,000 rest of state

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

FY 21-22 $500,000 Adelaide and regional centres; $350,000 rest of state

FY 22-23 $600,000 Adelaide and regional centres; $450,000 rest of state

TASMANIA

FY 21-22 $500,000 Hobart and regional centres; $400,000 rest of state

FY 22-23 $600,000 Hobart and regional centres; $450,000 rest of state

AUSTRALIAN CAPITAL TERRITORY

FY 21-22 $500,000 Canberra and regions

FY 22-23 $750,000 Canberra and regions

NORTHERN TERRITORY

FY 21-22 $500,000 Darwin and regions

FY 22-23 $600,000 Darwin and regions

Regional centres have a population of more than 250,000 people.

Source: Prime Minister's Office