Susquehanna County, PA

PA live! 4.18.2022 eBay

 3 days ago

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4.19.22...

FMX 94.5

This Is the Oldest Home Currently for Sale in Lubbock

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seing new homes being built. While these new homes are wonderful, there are plenty of older homes in Lubbock that deserve some love too. Take this home for example. This is the oldest home for sale in Lubbock right now, and it...
LUBBOCK, TX
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held Sunday, April 17 at 7:00 AM at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest,...
RELIGION
City
Shenandoah, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
FUN 107

Foxwoods Adding Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park

Foxwoods is adding another star attraction to their growing property with the recent announcement of a Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park. There is plenty of non-casino action happening at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Connecticut, these days and the groundbreaking of an epic new water park is just the latest of the family fun. Plans were revealed in February when the casino marked its 30th anniversary. Now work is set to get underway.
GAMBLING
AM 1390 KRFO

The Long Drive-In Shares Plans for Opening in 2022

If the spring weather has you itching to attend an outdoor drive-in movie. you won't have to wait much longer. The Long Drive-In has announced its opening plans for 2022. The iconic outdoor theater in Long Prairie stirred up some excitement on Facebook over the weekend sharing that their plan was to stock the shelves and prepare the grounds for opening in "early" April:
MOVIES
Pocono Record

What northeast Pa. House and Senate districts do you live in?

Some voters in northeastern Pennsylvania will find themselves voting in different legislative districts this year following the completion of the redistricting process. Here’s a look at the new geographic makeup of the Pennsylvania statehouse and U.S. House districts in the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent coverage areas. Pennsylvania House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 12

Guide: Mini-golf courses around New Jersey

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around New Jersey. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
GOLF

