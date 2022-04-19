ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple chances for rain this week...

By John Walsh
KSNB Local4
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It will be a quiet evening across the state, but on Tuesday here comes the strong winds again. By the forenoon, wind gusts will begin to ramp up toward afternoon to the tune of 40 to 45 mph. South winds will propel some atmospheric moisture...

www.ksnblocal4.com

