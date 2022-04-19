Multiple chances for rain this week...

We're not done with the snow. In fact, we have a similar system moving through by this time next week. It starts Tuesday night/early Wednesday with some light rain before rain becomes more consistent through Wednesday afternoon. As temps cool off into Thursday, we transistion to snow chances. Rainfall is expected to fall short of an inch overall for now, but this could increase as we get closer to the event occurring. Snow on Thursday could warrant an Alert Day depending on impacts and the possibility of some ice. We will know more on the second half of this system on Sunday and Monday prior to it.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 26 DAYS AGO