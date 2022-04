You know their logos. You’ve seen their delivery people. But if you try to walk into one of their physical locations, you might not make it through the door. Ultrafast grocery delivery services, such as Gorillas, Getir, Jokr, and Gopuff, have ballooned in New York City and elsewhere since the start of the pandemic, offering the promise of everyday items delivered to your door in minutes.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO