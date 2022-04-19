ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susquehanna County, PA

PA live! 4.18.2022 Bikers for Justice

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4.19.22...

www.pahomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Teen Invited To Party Says It Was Supposed To Be Big Spring Break Celebration

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager invited to the Airbnb party that turned deadly in Pittsburgh over the weekend said it was supposed to be a big spring break celebration. Rayonhna Hextall said word of the party got out earlier this month and she was invited but did not go. Mathew Steffy-Ross and Jaiden Brown were shot and killed on Sunday in Pittsburgh’s East Allegheny neighborhood at the house party. Eight others were injured. Hextall knew Steffy-Ross and is still in shock. “He was a nice person,” she said. “He just started making music, start rapping. That’s just sad. He was always...
PITTSBURGH, PA
KICK AM 1530

A World Record may be broken at the Lake of the Ozarks this year

A world record will attempt to be broken on the Lake of the Ozarks this year, and you can be a part of the record-breaking, here are the details you need to know!. According to heartlandnews.com, event organizers are trying to break the world record for the longest boat parade ever this summer on the Lake of the Ozarks and they are looking for boaters to join in on the fun! The current record was set in 2014 in Malaysia with an astounding 1,180 boats, this year's record-breaking attempt will be scheduled for June 11th at 11 am. On the website they say...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Shenandoah, PA
County
Susquehanna County, PA
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
Travel Maven

10 cool places in PA you must see before you die

Pennsylvania is a state known for its rich history, industrial and agricultural outputs, and natural beauty. Tourists and residents alike will find an abundance of attractions here in PA. From beautiful waterfalls to strange and surreal abandoned places, there is so much to discover in this state that transcends way beyond the typical tourist hotspots like Hershey Park and the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Tier#Bikers#Lemonade Stand#Sunday Mass#Eyewitness
Pocono Record

What was that? Pocono residents debate mysterious 'boom' heard Monday night

Meteors, a tannerite explosion, an earthquake... even aliens have been blamed for a mysterious "boom" heard Monday night in the Poconos. Users on various social media platform, such as Facebook and the Poconos subreddit, debated the source of a lightning and thunder combo strong enough to shake homes, and be felt across the wide expanse of Monroe County's more than 600 square miles. A video submitted by Lora Guinn to the Pocono Record on Tuesday features a view of her backyard in Chestnuthill Township captured by a Ring home security camera. A bright flash of light can be seen at 14 seconds into the video, followed by rumbling thunder. Guinn's house is then seen to visibly shake, and the camera cuts off.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Record

What northeast Pa. House and Senate districts do you live in?

Some voters in northeastern Pennsylvania will find themselves voting in different legislative districts this year following the completion of the redistricting process. Here’s a look at the new geographic makeup of the Pennsylvania statehouse and U.S. House districts in the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent coverage areas. Pennsylvania House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Morning Call

PA Cannabis Festival in Kutztown expected to draw more than 40,000 this weekend

It’s now legal to purchase recreational marijuana in New Jersey. Of course, here in Pennsylvania, that’s a different story. But the organizers of an annual festival have high hopes that this will change. The Pennsylvania Cannabis Festival — whose goal is to raise awareness to end cannabis prohibition in the Keystone State — returns this weekend to Renninger’s Farmers Market in Kutztown. “New ...
KUTZTOWN, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania begins black fly suppression program

HARRISBURG, Pa. — You may soon be seeing helicopters flying over water ways. Pennsylvania'sblack fly spraying has begun. The state Department of Environment Protection announced its spraying efforts Tuesday on City Island in Harrisburg. The aerial and ground spraying runs through September. It's mostly centered around the state's 1,700...
HARRISBURG, PA
WTNH

Mystic Aquarium looking for volunteers this summer

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – Mystic Aquarium is looking for volunteers for the upcoming 2022 summer season. The positions Mystic wants to fill are for summer camp support and docent volunteers. The Beluga Whale exhibit is always recognizable at Mystic Aquarium, and more times than not, the person talking about the whales or other animals are […]
ADVOCACY
WKBN

How to watch the Democratic Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate

(WHTM) – The stage is set for Thursday’s debate between three of the Democratic Party candidates vying to replace U.S. Senator Pat Toomey. Lt. Governor John Fetterman, Congressman Conor Lamb, and State State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta will debate at 8 p.m. from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg. The debate will be broadcasted to all 67 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Power Surge In Washington County Leaves Hundreds Without Power

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A power surge in Washington County left hundreds of residents without power and many with damage. West Penn Power said the largest area impacted was Chartiers Township, but some in North Strabane also noticed their lights flickering. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Tuesday’s power surge was the talk of the town in parts of Washington County. Adlin Avenue was one of the many streets in Chartiers Township impacted. That’s where Bill Belleno and Tom Olszewski live. “I thought at first it was the TV because the pop was so loud. It sounded like it exploded,” said Olszewski. However, Olszewski said his coffee pot and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy