Susquehanna County, PA

PA live! 4.18.2022 Valley Arts4All

pahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 4.19.22...

www.pahomepage.com

KICK AM 1530

A World Record may be broken at the Lake of the Ozarks this year

A world record will attempt to be broken on the Lake of the Ozarks this year, and you can be a part of the record-breaking, here are the details you need to know!. According to heartlandnews.com, event organizers are trying to break the world record for the longest boat parade ever this summer on the Lake of the Ozarks and they are looking for boaters to join in on the fun! The current record was set in 2014 in Malaysia with an astounding 1,180 boats, this year's record-breaking attempt will be scheduled for June 11th at 11 am. On the website they say...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
FMX 94.5

This Is the Oldest Home Currently for Sale in Lubbock

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seing new homes being built. While these new homes are wonderful, there are plenty of older homes in Lubbock that deserve some love too. Take this home for example. This is the oldest home for sale in Lubbock right now, and it...
LUBBOCK, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

PA Pride 5.0 gets April release, coming to two Lehigh Valley breweries in to-go cans

The fifth installment of the PA Pride beer series will be canned and ready to go at two Lehigh Valley-area breweries in just over a week. PA Pride is an initiative started in late 2020 that involves breweries from around the state in the creation of one PA Pride beer that’ll be sold at, you guessed it, a number of breweries from around the state — 20 breweries this time around, to be exact. It’s a simple concept, but one that’s amassed some serious popularity across Pennsylvania.
EASTON, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach

The 32nd Annual Easter Sunrise Service on the Beach will be held Sunday, April 17 at 7:00 AM at the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 South Collier Boulevard, Marco Island. Beginning over 30 years ago with 240 people, the Marco Island Easter Sunrise Service is now the largest,...
RELIGION
FUN 107

Foxwoods Adding Great Wolf Lodge Indoor Water Park

Foxwoods is adding another star attraction to their growing property with the recent announcement of a Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park. There is plenty of non-casino action happening at Foxwoods in Mashantucket, Connecticut, these days and the groundbreaking of an epic new water park is just the latest of the family fun. Plans were revealed in February when the casino marked its 30th anniversary. Now work is set to get underway.
GAMBLING
27 First News

Sallie Pearlman, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sallie (Nathanson) Pearlman, age 81, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Sharon Regional Hospital. Born July 1, 1940 in Hoboken, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late David and Ida (Radner) Nathanson. Sallie was a 1957 graduate of...
HERMITAGE, PA
Pocono Record

What northeast Pa. House and Senate districts do you live in?

Some voters in northeastern Pennsylvania will find themselves voting in different legislative districts this year following the completion of the redistricting process. Here’s a look at the new geographic makeup of the Pennsylvania statehouse and U.S. House districts in the Pocono Record and Tri-County Independent coverage areas. Pennsylvania House.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cape Gazette

Live Music Friday night at Sydney’s - Bettenroo

Join us at Sydney’s for live music this weekend!. Ricardo & NBAF with Special Guest Le Nesha - 7 to 10 p.m. Carry-out is always available. Live entertainment on weekends. Call (302) 313-4770 for reservations or to place carry-out orders. For more information visit our website or facebook page.
MUSIC
News 12

Guide: Mini-golf courses around New Jersey

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around New Jersey. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
GOLF
WFXR

“Barks ‘n Rec 2022” fundraiser underway for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]
ROANOKE, VA
Whiskey Riff

Chris Stapleton Honors The Late, Great Prince With Incredible “Nothing Compares 2 U” Cover

Six years ago today, we said goodbye to a music icon, the legendary Prince. It’s hard to begin to even describe the kind impact Prince left on the world of music, as a singer, songwriter, guitar shredder, musician, producer, actor… he was as electric as they come. Shortly after his death, Chris Stapleton was performing at the Greek Theatre in Berkeley, California, when he surprised the crowd with a tribute performance of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” made famous by […] The post Chris Stapleton Honors The Late, Great Prince With Incredible “Nothing Compares 2 U” Cover first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
BERKELEY, CA

