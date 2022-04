The Lions will have two picks in the first round of 2022 NFL Draft, including the second overall pick and the final pick of the round as part of the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for Jared Goff. After finishing 3-13-1 in the 2021 season, the team’s first under head coach Dan Campbell, Detroit will look to address several key needs via their nine total picks in this year’s draft.

DETROIT, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO