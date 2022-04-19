Police make 2nd arrest in SC mall shooting, 3rd suspect wanted
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Police say a second arrest has been made in the South Carolina mall shooting that injured 15 over the weekend, and they are actively seeking the...kmph.com
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Police say a second arrest has been made in the South Carolina mall shooting that injured 15 over the weekend, and they are actively seeking the...kmph.com
KMPH FOX26 is the local FOX affiliate in Fresno, California with breaking news, local and national, sports and weather.https://kmph.com
Comments / 0