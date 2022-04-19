ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

15-year-old girl fatally stabbed on Stockton high school campus; man detained

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday on a high school campus by a man who had targeted her for the attack, authorities said.

The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. at Stagg High School in Stockton and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference.

Her name wasn’t immediately released.

The attacker, a man in his 40s, was quickly detained. His name was not released.

The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said.

He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.

“We definitely will be re-evaluating” campus security, he said.

The school was placed on lockdown after the stabbing.

The teenager was targeted, school district officials said, but there was no immediate word on how the man knew the teen.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation, police said.

