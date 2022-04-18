ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

This Is The Best Outdoor Dining Restaurant In Arizona

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is right around the corner, and that means it's time for you to find your go-to outdoor dining spot.

Love Food compiled a list of the best restaurants for outdoor dining in every state . Here's what they said about it:

'Tis the season for outdoor dining and America has a huge store of spots for a fantastic alfresco meal. Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings.

In Arizona , the best outdoor dining spot is LON's Restaurant at the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley. Here's what the food site said to back up its decision:

There's a thoroughly southwestern vibe at this Paradise Valley restaurant, part of boutique hotel Hermosa Inn. On the sprawling and popular patio, fairy lights are strung across adobe walls, native shrubs sprout from pots and a trickling fountain serenades diners. The food has lovely southwestern twists too: dishes range from scallops with local grilled corn and smoked tomatoes to grilled broccolini with cilantro chimichurri.

LON's Restaurant at the Hermosa Inn is located at 5532 N Palo Cristi Rd. in Paradise Valley.

Mashed

The Real Reason Why Ruth's Chris Steak House Is So Expensive

When Ruth Fertel mortgaged her home to buy Chris Steak House in 1965, she probably didn't expect to launch a culinary empire in the process. Following its transformation into Ruth's Chris Steak House in the 1970s, the New Orleans-based restaurant embarked on a unique path to become of the nation's top dining establishments. Visit any of the 100+ outposts around the U.S., and you'll find a consistent pattern of elegant ambiance, solid customer service, and a bountiful supply of premium meats grilled and seasoned to perfection. The herb-infused butter pat and heated plates (500 degrees, to be exact) have become signature parts of the experience.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now Open

High-end Mexican food is now available.Emerson Vieira/Unsplash. Few cities in the United States can compete with the Mexican restaurant choices offered throughout metro Phoenix. Many residents have their own favorites, and often favorites depend on what kind of Mexican food they are hungry for. For burritos, it is one restaurant, for fish tacos another, and for mole an entirely different eatery. This makes standing out in the crowded field of Mexican restaurants difficult and requires some ingenuity from ownership. That is exactly what Call Her Martina is hoping it has created in its “Mexican with a twist” restaurant.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Phoenix may not be on your radar as a city to get some great Mexican food, but think again. These popular Mexican restaurants in Phoenix tend to be more on the casual side and many of them are family owned. The incredible food represents many different regions in Mexico to show just how diverse the country is. Be sure to pair your meal with a margarita to really get the full experience.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

East Coast Sandwich Shop Opening New Locations in Town

Grab your East Coast sub today.Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ chicken wings, Wing Zone is a popular go-to destination. While the restaurant has gone through some wing shortage issues in the last year, the brand remains strong and continues to grow. However, what fans of the restaurant might not know is the restaurant has partnered with an East Coast sandwich joint, and now, the restaurant, which features everything from an American Wagyu beef steak sandwich to its ever-popular Cole Turkey sandwich, is making its way to greater Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
