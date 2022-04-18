This Is The Best Outdoor Dining Restaurant In Arizona

Photo: Getty Images

Summer is right around the corner, and that means it's time for you to find your go-to outdoor dining spot.

Love Food compiled a list of the best restaurants for outdoor dining in every state . Here's what they said about it:

'Tis the season for outdoor dining and America has a huge store of spots for a fantastic alfresco meal. Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings.

In Arizona , the best outdoor dining spot is LON's Restaurant at the Hermosa Inn in Paradise Valley. Here's what the food site said to back up its decision:

There's a thoroughly southwestern vibe at this Paradise Valley restaurant, part of boutique hotel Hermosa Inn. On the sprawling and popular patio, fairy lights are strung across adobe walls, native shrubs sprout from pots and a trickling fountain serenades diners. The food has lovely southwestern twists too: dishes range from scallops with local grilled corn and smoked tomatoes to grilled broccolini with cilantro chimichurri.

LON's Restaurant at the Hermosa Inn is located at 5532 N Palo Cristi Rd. in Paradise Valley.

To read the full list of the best restaurants for outdoor dining in every state, click here .