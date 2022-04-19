ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Term limits for Louisiana tax assessors move forward in Legislature

By Wesley Muller
Louisiana Illuminator
Louisiana Illuminator
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xLeq_0fD0HWaH00

A proposed constitutional amendment to place term limits on parish tax assessors narrowly advanced Monday in the Louisiana Legislature.

House Bill 288 , sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, would limit tax assessors to 12 consecutive years or three consecutive terms in office, a proposal that would change the power dynamic of a political office where incumbents can easily spend decades. The bill would not apply retroactively, so those currently in office could hold power for at least 12 more years.

Some assessors have held office for nine consecutive four-year terms, including former Eddie Gatlin in Jackson Parish and Bobby Gravolet in Plaquemines Parish. Both retired in 2015.

Despite pressure from the Louisiana Assessors Association , the House Ways and Means Committee advanced the legislation in a 7-6 vote, sending it to the House floor where it will require a two-thirds supermajority to pass. If the bill manages to clear that hurdle, it will have to repeat those steps in the Senate before it is placed on the ballot for voter approval in the Nov. 8 statewide election.

In her testimony to the committee members, Landry acknowledged her bill has placed some of her legislative colleagues in a difficult position, facing pressure from incumbent tax assessors and lobbyists opposed to term limits.

However, she said controversy over the legislation stops there. Outside of the political establishment, the bill is a non-controversial measure of fairness and good government that Louisiana voters will overwhelmingly approve if lawmakers give them that chance, Landry said.

The 12-year, three-term limit matches the term limits voters placed on state lawmakers in 1995.

Research indicates term limits on political offices are “extremely popular” with voters across the country and in Louisiana, particularly with Republicans, she added.

“What I’m asking you to do is put this on the ballot for voters,” Landry said. “This is not your personal opinion on term limits but what your actual constituents think on this. It gives them the option.”

Landry has a similar proposal for term limits on sheriffs. She said both the sheriffs and assessors are “very angry” about the bills.

She said she agrees with term limits and believes they encourage younger candidates to run for office.

“Most of us wouldn’t be here without (term limits),” Landry said.

The governor, Legislature and members of the Board of Secondary and Elementary Education (state school board) are the only state officials who have term limits. Many local offices are term limited, but sheriffs, tax assessors and most judges and prosecutors are not.

Brian Eddington with the Louisiana Assessors Association argued that term limits would cause a loss of “institutional knowledge” in assessors’ offices. There is a “very narrow specific set of knowledge” required to perform the duty of a tax assessor, he said, and this knowledge would be lost if assessors had to leave office due to term limits.

When Rep. Laurie Schlegel, R-Metairie, asked for specific examples of knowledge that would be lost, Eddington said “familiarity with the tax base” and “consistency and repeatability of results.”

“You want your assessments to be consistently applied every year,” Eddington said, adding that assessors follow “very technical rules” that the Legislature and Louisiana Tax Commission create.

Rep. Matthew Willard, D-New Orleans, said the institutional knowledge is lost regardless of term limits because tax assessors, like other humans, cannot serve in perpetuity. If they’re not voted out of office, they will at some point either retire or die. So, if the concern is truly over the loss of knowledge, that problem isn’t solved simply by opposing term limits, Willard pointed out.


GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Term limits for Louisiana tax assessors move forward in Legislature appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator .

Comments / 0

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers block attempt to pull tax breaks from solar, wind projects

Fossil fuel proponents in the Louisiana House of Representatives were met with resistance Tuesday in a committee where they brought three different bills, one of which would have targeted solar and wind energy projects to make them ineligible for state tax breaks.  House Concurrent Resolution 6, sponsored by Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, would have […] The post Louisiana lawmakers block attempt to pull tax breaks from solar, wind projects appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Law firm has charged Louisiana Legislature $78,000 for ‘redistricting advice’ so far

An out-of-state law firm has charged the Louisiana Legislature $78,081 for providing “redistricting advice,” according to an invoice released Thursday after a public records request. It’s unclear when the law firm performed the work and what type of services it provided. The Legislature released an invoice that only provides the lump sum of money the […] The post Law firm has charged Louisiana Legislature $78,000 for ‘redistricting advice’ so far appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Bills to weaken Louisiana vaccine mandates advance in Legislature

An attempt to prohibit COVID-19 vaccine mandates by Louisiana schools and all levels of government has gained momentum in the Legislature, although proponents’ arguments for doing so have been based on misinformation. Two pieces of legislation that would weaken such mandates advanced from the House Health and Welfare committee Tuesday morning. One resolution would remove […] The post Bills to weaken Louisiana vaccine mandates advance in Legislature appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana governor: Trans girls sports bill is 'unnecessary'

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday that he remains opposed to a bill what would keep transgender athletes in Louisiana from competing on college and K-12 women’s and girls’ sport teams, but he stopped short of saying he would veto a bill that passed the Senate hours earlier.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Term Limits#The Louisiana Legislature#House#Jackson Parish#Senate
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana moves to give local government permanent control of industry tax breaks

In one of his first acts in office, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a pair of executive orders that reformed the Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP), a lucrative enticement for big business. The governor curtailed the tax break from 100% to 80% of property taxes owed and, most critically, gave local government some say over […] The post Louisiana moves to give local government permanent control of industry tax breaks appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana lawmakers target adoption scammers

Louisiana lawmakers want to deter anyone who would cheat adoptive parents out of money under the guise of giving up a child, but some are concerned the penalties might lead to birth mothers being arrested for changing their mind.   After lengthy debate Monday, a bill was approved to expand what qualifies as adoption deception, a […] The post Louisiana lawmakers target adoption scammers appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Constitutional Carry Bill One Step Closer to Becoming Law in Louisiana

Should an adult need to have a permit to conceal carry a gun?. That is a question that has been debated countless times across the country. Currently, here in Louisiana, an adult is required to have a permit to conceal carry a gun. According to usconcealedcarry.com, "Louisiana is a shall-issue state (and) concealed weapons permits are processed at the state level by the Department of Public Safety." An adult can own a gun without a permit but not conceal carry a gun without a permit.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Illuminator

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisiana Illuminator is an independent, nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization driven by its mission to cast light on how decisions are made in Baton Rouge and how they affect the lives of everyday Louisianians, particularly those who are poor or otherwise marginalized. Here readers will find in-depth investigations and news stories, news briefs and commentary, all of which is intended to help them make sense of how state policy is crafted, how it helps or hurts them and how it helps or hurts their neighbors across the state. Notwithstanding the way political reporting is often presented, we see politics as neither sport nor entertainment. There are quality-of-life consequences – even life-and-death consequences – to environmental permitting decisions, to health care policy, to income- and sales-tax rates, to budgetary cuts and to economic development plans. For those reasons, the Illuminator does not cover politics in a way that centers on politicians, their squabbles with one another or their career ambitions. Instead, we center on Louisianians from Ouachita to Calcasieu, from Plaquemines to Caddo who must live with the decisions their political leaders make. Though we’re located in Baton Rouge, we understand that the ramifications of decisions made in our capital are felt across the state and that those stories are often best told in cities, towns and parishes far from the halls of power. As our name indicates, our mission is to shine a bright light on Louisiana, to highlight the state’s successes and its examples of good and responsive government and to expose its failures and corruption. An affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers like you, the Louisiana Illuminator retains editorial independence.

 https://lailluminator.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy