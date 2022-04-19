ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'My elders encouraged me to be as white as possible': Queer Eye's Tan France admits 'embarrassment' at bleaching his skin in his youth

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Tan France has revealed his guilt at bleaching his skin when he was younger, adding that his East Asian 'elders' encouraged him to 'be as white as possible'.

The Queer Eye star, 38, who was born and raised in South Yorkshire, admitted he felt 'embarrassed' about the practice up until now and ensured to 'hide the ways' he was becoming 'as light-skinned as possible'.

He told Radio Times: 'Elders encourage you to try and find a way to be as white as possible by staying out of the sun and – this is going to sound ridiculous – avoiding dark foods that might encourage the skin to darken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmXGo_0fD0HUop00
Candid: Tan France has revealed his guilt at bleaching his skin when he was younger, adding that his East Asian 'elders' encouraged him to 'be as white as possible'

'But I didn't tell anyone about bleaching because I felt embarrassed.

'You learn pretty early on to hide the ways in which you are trying to become as light-skinned as possible.'

The stylist previously confessed in his book Naturally Tan: A Memoir, that he wanted to be white aged just five.

By age 10, he was stealing bleaching cream from his cousin and using it at night before going to sleep, which he described as his 'dirty little secret'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316pkf_0fD0HUop00
Open: The Queer Eye star, 38, who was born and raised in South Yorkshire, admitted he felt 'embarrassed' about the practice up until now and ensured to 'hide the ways' he was becoming 'as light-skinned as possible'

Last year, Tan welcomed his first son, Ismail, with husband Rob with the help of a 'wonderful' surrogate.

He took to Instagram in August to share the happy news with his 3.8 million followers and revealed they welcomed their newborn last month but he had to spend three weeks in NICU after being born premaurely.

The new parents looked glowing in the precious snaps, as Tan cradled his newborn baby son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46738L_0fD0HUop00
What?! The stylist previously confessed in his book Naturally Tan: A Memoir, that he wanted to be white aged just five

The fashion designer gushed: 'Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home.

'We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives.'.

A slew of names have congratulated the new parents, with Great British Bake Off finalist Steven Carter-Bailey leaving a heartfelt message: 'Ah wonderful news. Welcome baby France such a lucky baby with those papas xxx'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuvNE_0fD0HUop00
Doting dad: Last year, Tan welcomed his first son, Ismail, with husband Rob with the help of a 'wonderful' surrogate

Tan first announced he was expecting his first child back in April - thanks to 'the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate.'

He made the joyous announcement via Instagram, which featured a playful snap of the television personality holding a sonogram over his chiseled stomach.

'So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic,' captioned Tan, noting that the baby would be arriving sometime 'this Summer.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TTCMb_0fD0HUop00
Parenthood: Tan and Rob welcomed a child into the world thanks to 'the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate' (the pair pictured above)

'Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years.

'Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love,' concluded Tan, who boasts nearly 4million followers on the platform.

Along with his shirtless sonogram snap, Tan included a sweet image of himself and his husband of nearly 14 years posing before snow covered mountains.

Rob, a professional illustrator, also used his Instagram to unveil the couple's pregnancy to the world.

'We have a beautiful little angel on the way and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this,' captioned the artist, who doubles as a paediatric nurse.

The couple, who are currently residing in Salt Lake City, Utah, wed back in 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MBVIO_0fD0HUop00
Good read: Tan's interview can be found in Radio Times 23-29 April 2022 issue (Miriam Margolyes is pictured)

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
INDIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Bride, 26, who battered her own mother, 47, with stiletto and spent wedding night in cell 'is cut out' of her will 'so she can't get her hands on homes and caravan'

A bridezilla who attacked her own mother with a stiletto when a brawl erupted at her wedding reception has been cut out of the family will, it emerged today. Claire Goodbrand, 26, pleaded guilty to assault this week after the incredible bust up in which she seized her mother Cherry-Ann Lindsay, 47, by the hair before putting her hands around her throat - leaving the grandmother fearing for her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tan France
Daily Mail

Singer Roderick 'Pooh' Clark dead at 49: High-Five band member passes away from pneumonia after being paralyzed for 30 years due to car crash

Original High-Five member Roderick 'Pooh' Clark - who had the hit 1991 song I Like The Way - died in Waco, Texas on Sunday. The artist was only 49-years-old when he passed from complications from a longtime infection as well as pneumonia, which he had been battling for the past two weeks, according to a Tuesday report from TMZ.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elders#Queer Eye#East Asian#Barrassed#Radio Times#Nicu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

340K+
Followers
31K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy