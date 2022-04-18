ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Ready, set, hunt! Lake Oswego's egg hunt returns after hiatus

By Mia Ryder-Marks
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Hope Community Church in Lake Oswego hosted its 12th annual Community Egg Hunt this past weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FvgMi_0fD0FCg300

Thousands of brightly colored eggs dotted the Lake Oswego Hunt Equestrian Field on Saturday, April 16. Within only a few minutes, the eggs filled with candy were collected in baskets, buckets and bags as children flooded the overgrown grass field.

A select few snagged a golden egg, which held the ticket to a prize.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hope Community Church in Lake Oswego hosted its 12th annual Community Egg Hunt. Alongside hundreds of young children and their families, the event was attended by Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Jennifer Schiele, the Lake Oswego Fire Department and even the Easter Bunny.

The Daily Record

Walnut Creek to host egg hunt

WALNUT CREEK – The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt in Walnut Creek will be held on Saturday, April 9. The hunt will start at 10 a.m. on the campus of Walnut Hills Retirement Community, located on Olde Pump Street in Walnut Creek. Families are encouraged to come by 9:15...
WALNUT CREEK, OH
The Madras Pioneer

Hunting for Eggs

Tots track down treasures at the Easter egg hunt at Sahalee Park, Sunday, April 17 The unseasonably cold weather made for an odd combination of winter coats, warm boots and pastel chiffon Easter dresses at Easter egg hunts across the county. The Pioneer's Andy Dieckhoff captured these scenes at Sahalee Park, Sunday, April 17. Jace Johnson, 12, poses for a photo with the Easter Bunny. (Right) Teddy and Eliza from Seattle take stock of their stash. (Below) {loadposition sub-article-01}
SEATTLE, WA
US 103.1

Yes – Fenton Winery and Brewery Adult Easter Egg Hunt Returns In April

Great news my fellow beer and wine lovers - the very popular Adult Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Fenton Winery and Brewery is returning this year. This hunt draws people from all over because every Easter Egg (over 2000) holds a prize. That's right none of the eggs will be empty. You may even find a 'golden egg' which means even bigger prizes, including items from Sawyer Jewelers and Bridge Street Exchange.
FENTON, MI
WIBX 950

Hunting For Easter Eggs And Seeing Bunnies, 5 Places To Go In CNY

Easter is almost here, here are 5 places to go this weekend with the kids. It may seem like 2022 is flying by being that we are already halfway through April. With Easter coming up this Sunday, you are about to have your final few chances to take part in some fun Easter festivities. Luckily, living in Central New York, you have quite a few places to go to see Peter Cottontail and take part in Easter Egg Hunts.
Gresham Outlook

Cultivating Gresham's urban forests by growing local canopies

City officials, tree wonks team up to mark milestone Arbor Day with plantings, outreachLast summer a group of Gresham neighbors rallied to save a stand of trees in their local arboretum that were floundering in the historic heat. It was a cluster of native trees planted by volunteers a few years back in the east corner of Gradin Sports Community Park — which also has a trail and several significant species of trees. When Jim Buck, chair of the Gresham Urban Forestry Subcommittee, discovered the trees were dying, he put out a call for help on social media. ...
GRESHAM, OR
