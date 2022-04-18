Ready, set, hunt! Lake Oswego's egg hunt returns after hiatus

Hope Community Church in Lake Oswego hosted its 12th annual Community Egg Hunt this past weekend.

Thousands of brightly colored eggs dotted the Lake Oswego Hunt Equestrian Field on Saturday, April 16. Within only a few minutes, the eggs filled with candy were collected in baskets, buckets and bags as children flooded the overgrown grass field.

A select few snagged a golden egg, which held the ticket to a prize.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Hope Community Church in Lake Oswego hosted its 12th annual Community Egg Hunt. Alongside hundreds of young children and their families, the event was attended by Lake Oswego School District Superintendent Jennifer Schiele, the Lake Oswego Fire Department and even the Easter Bunny.

