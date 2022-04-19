Mayes County considers allocating over 500 acres to attract a large company

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Mayes County officials are considering allocating 588 acres and a tax increment filing (TIF) district to attract a large company and potentially bring in billions of dollars of revenue and thousands of jobs.

TIF is a public financing method used for economic development. They would allow the government to use a portion or property taxes taken within the district to invest in that district’s infrastructure. This provides an incentive for private investments, such as large companies relocating to an area.

Mayes County held a public meeting to hear from residents about the possibility of a TIF district.

The county is currently calling the endeavor Project Ocean. The name of the company is unknown at this time, but the land it would develop on is owed by Mid America Industrial Park.

This TIF could mean millions of dollars into the Chouteau-Maize School District.

People who are against Project Ocean stated there is a lack of transparency on where taxpayer money would go if a TIF district would be approved. They also said there is not enough workers in the community to support a large company.

Another meeting will be held next week before a potential vote to approve or not approve a TIF district.

If the TIF district is not approved, then a representative from the State Department of Commerce told FOX23 the company will not move to Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press event Monday he was working to get legislation passed to support “Mega-Sites.”

A public relations firm representing Mid America Industrial Park said Gov. Stitt’s announcement is directly related to the potential of a Fortune 500 company coming to Mayes County.

