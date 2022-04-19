ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Shocking Details About Prince Harry’s Book Just Leaked: He 'Will Go After' Royal Family

It doesn’t look like Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with the royal family is going to end any time soon, as fresh reports are claiming that nothing will be off the table in regards to who and what he talks about in his new book. He will allegedly “go after” members of his family – in particular, his brother Prince William, father Prince Charles, and step-mother Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

According to Penguin Random House, who will publish the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir later this year, Prince Harry will “share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him.” But according to Tina Brown, former Vanity Fair editor and author of The Diana Chronicles, he may be going into a little more detail than the royal family would have hoped. And Prince William, in particular, is not happy!

"William was disgusted about Meghan’s attack on Kate because she can’t answer back. But that’s nothing compared to how furious he’s going to be when this book comes out," Brown told The Telegraph Magazine. "Because Harry’s not going to go after the Queen, she’s sacrosanct. And he probably won’t go after Kate, whom he’s very fond of. But he will go after Charles and Camilla and maybe William."

"And that’s so unhelpful to them all at this particular moment; for William that’s the big cloud in their relationship right now," she continued, before going into more detail about how Prince Harry *really* feels about his father's second wife. "William has accepted Camilla in terms of what she means to his father," she said. "He’s been grown up about it. Harry, on the other hand, can’t stand Camilla. He doesn’t want Camilla to be queen."

In her upcoming book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, Brown goes into even more detail about Prince Harry's relationship with his step-mother, who married his father back in 2005. She claims that he never warmed to her, and said that after eventually being able to be in the same room as her, would actually remain silent and give her "angry looks" from across the room. Anger is very key here, as Brown went on to suggest that Prince Harry is "very angry" that she will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles eventually takes the throne. Yikes!

The Palace hasn’t commented on Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, or Brown's latest book. However, a royal insider told The Sun: "There are hundreds of books written about the Royal Family and it’s not our place to comment."

Comments / 133

ordinary citizen
2d ago

Well…what else does he have to talk about? The “man” is a empty suit. No life, no accomplishments. He has the maturity of a 13 yo adolescent.

Reply(11)
117
Kathleen Giles
2d ago

Harry needs psychological help, he's out to hurt his own family, and in front if the whole world. this will not end well for him if he keeps down this road of self destruction.

Reply(9)
76
Bob in Florida
2d ago

Harry is the "black sheep " of the family on a par with his uncle Andrew if not even worse. The reason ? His low intelligence, many years of drinking and drugs that killed even more brain cells, a life of spoiled extreme priveledge, and to top it off marrying the worst choice of wife immaginable. If the "memoir" is as some have predicted to be a scathing a criticism of his family he will insure that he will be ostracised from the rest of the family for life -- including his father and brother. He is a very deeply mentally disturbed individual and as great an embarisment to his already highly disgraced family as can be imagined.

Reply(5)
67
