LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — For the first time since 2009, supporters of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin got to make their case at a Senate hearing. Republicans, who have had full control of the Legislature since 2011, have repeatedly blocked any efforts to loosen the law until now. The bill, SB 1034, is sponsored by Republican Sen. Mary Felzkowski...

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO