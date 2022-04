The Utah Jazz head into Game 3 against the Mavericks with the series tied at one win apiece. An impressive 41-point performance from Jalen Brunson helped secure the Mavs a 110-104 victory in Game 2. This was a massive opportunity missed by the Jazz as it appears Luka Doncic may be able to return for Dallas in the next matchup. Regardless, the Jazz have no time to look back as they will head to Utah for Games 3 and 4. Nonetheless, it’s time to look at Jazz-Mavs Game 3.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO