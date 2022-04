PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright surprisingly announced his retirement on Wednesday night after his squad made a run to the Final Four a few weeks ago. Wright took over at ‘Nova in 2001 and built one of the top programs in the country. Jay Wright will formally announce his retirement from Villanova during a press conference on Friday. Watch it on CBS3 and streaming on CBS News Philly starting at 10 a.m. Here’s how to watch on CBS News Philly. “As soon as the news broke everyone was talking about it really, really, surprised,” graduate student Allison Manning...

VILLANOVA, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO