Former Norwich Agway reopens as Hyde's Home & Farm store

Luca Grossi, an employee of Hyde's Home & Farm store, wheels an order of chicken feed out to a customer Monday, April 18, 2022. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Norwich — When he heard that Norwich Agway would close, former store general manager Harlan Hyde Jr. stopped by eight weeks ago to thank owner Steve Muller for his years in business and wish him the best.

“I came in here to shake his hand and half-jokingly said, ‘I wish I had known, I would have bought the store,’” Hyde said Monday.

Muller took him seriously and before long, the two had reached a deal for Hyde family members to buy the 66-year go-to place for local farmers, bird enthusiasts, pet owners and gardeners.

According to Hyde, Muller plans to subdivide the property and continue to run a self-storage facility that operates on the property as a separate business on one of the lots. Originally, Muller had planned to sell the entire property to a self-storage business.

Hyde’s Home & Farm LLC has partially reopened the store, located at 217 Otrobando Ave., for outdoor and warehouse service only — hay, straw, grain, limited birdseed, nursery early annuals and perennials.

“New inventory is arriving daily,” Hyde said.

The family hopes to open the indoor store by mid-May with a mixture of former Agway’s regular farm and pet supplies and a new line of groceries featuring local meat and dairy products, honey and maple syrup.

Harlan Hyde, 46, who grew up in Norwich and now lives in North Stonington, and his cousin, David Hyde, 50, who runs Hyde Dairy in Franklin, are the business partners. Harlan’s sister, Shelby Hyde, and cousin Brett Cormier work in the nursery. His son, Harlan III, works in the warehouse.

“We pulled this together really fast,” Hyde said.

Five former Agway employees stayed, joined by “the one new face,” Justine Albin of Plainfield, who will run the local foods section. On Monday, the store was an empty shell, as employees painted the floor. Albin said the registers will be in the front corner, near the food selections. Farm and pet food, birdseed and supplies will take up much of the store.

Luca Grossi, 20, of Franklin, marked his third year working at the store this week. Now warehouse department head for Hyde’s Home & Farm, Grossi said he never had to leave, as the transition came so quickly.

“I’ll be here to help everybody,” Grossi said, “as best as we all can.”

Harlan Hyde worked at Muller’s Agway store from March 1994 to December 2007, the last eight years as store general manager. He is following the same path as his mentor, former owner Muller, who also had worked there as general manager and later returned to own the business.

Harlan Hyde left Norwich Agway to become a salesperson for one of the store’s suppliers, Cooperative Feed of Binghamton, N.Y. He then ran the company’s Aspen Song birdseed division. Three years ago, Hyde moved on to a company that sold food to restaurants.

“That gave me the idea of putting food into this store,” Harlan Hyde said. “I learned how that business worked, learning the call for farm-to-table products. We’re going to incorporate a portion of the store for a Hyde’s farmers’ market, Hyde’s Dairy milk, frozen beef, chicken and lamb from local farmers, and we hope some fresh produce.”

Hyde’s Dairy in Franklin has about 50 dairy cows, and David Hyde also is a cattle dealer, buying and selling cattle for local farmers. He was not available Monday to comment on the new venture.

“It will give us an opportunity to come back to Agway’s roots and supply local farmers with what they need and maintain the family pet and wild birdseed and still have farm supplies for backyard hobbyists,” Harlan Hyde said.

The original store opened on Otrobando Avenue in 1956 as Eastern States Farmers Exchange, Harlan Hyde said. In 1964, two cooperatives in New York merged to form Agway.

Someone recently gave Harlan Hyde two old grain bags stamped with the Eastern States Farmers Exchange. He also has an unopened can of motor oil from the company. He will display them in his store office. The Hydes will keep the Agway sign beneath the new Hyde’s Home & Farm name to pay homage to the store’s legacy.

And Muller left the green antique pickup truck at the driveway entrance. The Hydes will repaint the truck and put their new logo on it. Harlan Hyde said he’s not sure if he will place seasonal flowers or winter greens in the empty engine compartment and truck bed, as Muller had done.

“We didn’t know we were getting the truck,” Harlan Hyde said.