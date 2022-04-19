ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Bob Odenkirk honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Independent

Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-stars ‘screamed their heads off’ when he had heart attack on set

Bob Odenkirk has discussed the heart attack he suffered on the set of Better Call Saul in July last year.In Tuesday’s episode of ITV’s Lorraine (22 March), Odenkirk, 59, said: “I had a heart attack. I had some plaque break off and block the artery, and they [Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn] were right there.“They came over, didn’t know what to do but screamed their heads off, and then the medic showed up and performed CPR. Thank God, very lucky, very lucky.”Odenkirk previously said that the automated defibrillator used by the show’s medic failed to bring his pulse back...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Will Smith Heartbreak: Jada Pinkett Smith's Husband And Family Now Out Of Hollywood's A-List Following Oscar Slap? King Richard Star Reportedly Not Appearing In New Movies Anytime Soon

Will Smith has been making headlines for weeks now following his violent outburst on the Oscar stage on March 27. Most, if not all, fans can recall that the King Richard actor walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock across the face due to the latter's comedic monologue that included a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Caroline Kennedy’s first grandchild’s name revealed

The Kennedy family got a little bigger recently and now we know what to call the new addition. Tatiana Schlossberg, daughter of author and diplomat Caroline Kennedy, welcomed her first child to the world with husband George Moran — and another member of the famous family paid a visit to TODAY Thursday to share the baby’s name and gender.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

Sasha Obama Reportedly Has A Boyfriend — Meet Clifton Powell

No matter who your mom is, there is a good chance that they’ll say too much about your dating life. Unfortunately, Michelle Obama is no exception, despite her years of media training as the former First Lady. During an April 19 interview on The Ellen Show, Michelle opened up about her family life, saying that her daughters — Malia and Sasha — have grown a lot since they last visited the talk show in 2008 to meet The Jonas Brothers. (Ah, simpler times.) She told Ellen DeGeneres, “They loved the Jonas Brothers. Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives,” she explained. Um, hold up: I knew Malia was seeing Rory Farquharson, but who is Sasha dating? Meet Clifton Powell Jr., her rumored beau.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Son of ‘Happy Days’ Star Marion Ross Says He’s Always Been in Awe While Working With Ron Howard

Jim Meskimen, the son of “Happy Days” star Marion Ross, recently opened up about what it is like for him to work alongside Ron Howard. While speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Meskimen stated that he met Ron Howard as a young man and worked for him when he was a teenager. This was notably before Howard became a “big-time” director. “He was always an aspiring director,” Meskimen recalled. “He asked me if I would work on weekends to help. I remember I worked maybe six weeks one summertime as he did one of his films.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sasha Obama Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of This Famous Actor

After the former First Lady spilled that both her daughters have boyfriends, the 20-year-old has been seen hanging out with the son of a very familiar face. If you were still in denial that Malia and Sasha Obama are grown women living their best young lives, their mom recently reminded us all.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Shows Off His Girlfriend

Quad Webb and Dr. Gregory Lunceford’s split was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb went through a very public divorce with Dr. Gregory Lunceford. To fans who have been watching the show since its inception, the split probably wasn’t surprising. Gregory and Quad had struggled in their relationship for years. Oftentimes they would clash about things like having children and finding balance as Gregory moved forward with opening up his own office. Quad was in full support of his business move and even helped out when he needed to get the new office together. However, they continued to have tension. And this was one of the reasons why Quad said she didn’t feel comfortable having children. In fact, Quad wanted them to work out their issues before taking such a big step. But Gregory began to feel as if Quad was just making excuses.
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Jaden Smith For His Latest Viral Interview Comments—Is He Serious?!

While Jaden Smith is certainly not stirring up as much controversy lately as his father, Will Smith (who will ever forget that Oscars/ Chris Rock slap?) the musician and actor, 23, is ruffling more than just a few feathers with his latest viral interview comments. Last week, an old clip of Smith’s 2018 interview with rapper Big Boy went viral on the internet after it showed the young artist criticizing other people in his generation and insinuating he was smarter than others his age due to his upbringing.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES

