Sacramento police: Officer arrested on suspicion of recording women without consent

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said an officer turned himself in after facing accusations of recording women in intimate settings without their consent.

The Sacramento Police Department announced Monday that an arrest warrant was issued for Benjamin Gray, following an investigation from the Folsom Police Department.

Sacramento police said Gray turned himself in at the Sacramento County Main Jail and is facing charges of recording confidential communication without consent and video recording of intimate settings without consent.

Police said the department’s Internal Affairs Division will continue its administrative investigation of Gray as the case proceeds through the judicial system.

Stagg High School student killed by intruder: SUSD superintendent

Gray was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 17 after Folsom police informed the Sacramento Police Department that they were “pursuing a criminal complaint related to the conduct” of Gray.

Folsom police previously said Gray recorded women during intimate settings without their knowledge for over three years.

“As peace officers, we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty,” Sacramento Police Chief Kathy Lester said in a statement. “This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain.”

