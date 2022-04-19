ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman carjacked at Memphis gas station, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to catch up with two men after a truck was stolen from a woman at gunpoint at a gas station.

According to Memphis Police, a woman was at an Exxon on Jackson Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on April 12 when two armed men approached her.

She was sitting in her white and green 2000 GMC Sierra when the two men walked up, assaulted her and demanded that she hand over her truck and other property, police said.

One of those men took off in the Sierra while the other followed him in a white Toyota Avalon, according to Memphis Police.

Both men are described by police as between 26 and 34 years old and one of the men is said to have several face tattoos. MPD said the man with face tattoos was also wearing yellow gloves.

Neither of the men has been caught yet, but MPD hopes that someone has information that can help police bring them in.

If you know who these men are or anything about this carjacking, police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Truth Bomb Deal With It
2d ago

“Both men are described by police as between 26 and 34 years old and one of the men is said to have several face tattoos. MPD said the man with face tattoos was also wearing yellow gloves.” Hmmmmm, there’s one basic descriptor that’s missing here. No wonder the public can’t help the MPD!! They may as well describe the perpetrators as “human”.

