This Is The Best Outdoor Dining Restaurant In Texas

Summer is right around the corner, and that means it's time for you to find your go-to outdoor dining spot.

Love Food compiled a list of the best restaurants for outdoor dining in every state . Here's what they said about it:

'Tis the season for outdoor dining and America has a huge store of spots for a fantastic alfresco meal. Whether you’re after a cool, urban rooftop, a quaint riverside oasis or a laidback patio for brunch, we've scoured every state for their finest outdoor offerings.

In Texas , the best outdoor dining spot is Tillery Kitchen and Bar in Austin. Here's what the food site said to back up its decision:

The Colorado River beats its way through Texas's capital and coolest city – and Tillery Kitchen and Bar makes the most of the waterway with an expansive deck area hung with fairy lights, planted with trees and dotted with sofas, tables and benches. It's an easy-going spot for a sundowner or a tasty Modern American meal. Veggie surprises like creamy coconut curry join the menu alongside burgers, fish dishes and small plates like grilled broccolini and strawberry caprese.

Tillery Kitchen and Bar is located at 3201 E Cesar Chavez St. in Austin.

