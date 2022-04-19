The Second Annual “Sips and Suds” Fundraiser Coming May 1 From 1 pm – 4 pm

This month is complicated for volunteer groups in The Villages. They are celebrating their members in honor of National Volunteer Month, but it is also a time when many seasonal volunteers return to their northern homes for the summer. That seasonal trend requires volunteer groups to make adjustments so they can maintain the services they provide. Groups like UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, the Salvation Army, Our Moment Cafe and Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Cares lean on year-round volunteers now more than ever to meet community needs. The hospital foundation has about 80 volunteers who are seasonal and begin leaving from early April through May. Currently, the foundation has a total of 670 volunteers and estimates that between 80% and 90% are Villagers, said Lou Emmert, the auxiliary foundation’s volunteer coordinator.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO