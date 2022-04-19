ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneola, FL

The Second Annual “Sips and Suds” Fundraiser Coming May 1 From 1 pm – 4 pm

sltablet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Second Annual “Sips & Suds” Fundraiser will be held at Lil Anthony’s Pizza on Sunday, May 1st from 1 pm...

sltablet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

Popular Cooterfest to get country music makeover; no longer free event

For the past 18 years Inverness’ Cooter Festival has been a popular event, but there’s been a growing problem getting too big to ignore: fewer people were attending. “We’ve done a good job,” said City Manager Eric Williams of the event. “But ... it’s grown long in the tooth.”
INVERNESS, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Charity groups adjust to the seasonal exodus

This month is complicated for volunteer groups in The Villages. They are celebrating their members in honor of National Volunteer Month, but it is also a time when many seasonal volunteers return to their northern homes for the summer. That seasonal trend requires volunteer groups to make adjustments so they can maintain the services they provide. Groups like UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation, the Salvation Army, Our Moment Cafe and Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Cares lean on year-round volunteers now more than ever to meet community needs. The hospital foundation has about 80 volunteers who are seasonal and begin leaving from early April through May. Currently, the foundation has a total of 670 volunteers and estimates that between 80% and 90% are Villagers, said Lou Emmert, the auxiliary foundation’s volunteer coordinator.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

New recruits prepare for festival performance

When Sheila Hayes saw The Villages Cheerleaders perform for the first time, it took her back to her days in her high school pep club. “I am a social person,” Hayes said. “When I watched them, they were just having fun.”. Hayes is one of eight new members...
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Society
City
Minneola, FL
City
Clermont, FL
Ocala Gazette

Gallery: $2.3 Million Colt Sale Starts OBS Spring Sale With A Bang

A Bay Colt by Uncle Mo, who sold for $2.3 million, is led through the Top Line Sales barn area by Luis Hernandez, after the colt sold to start the OBS Spring Sale of Two-Year-Olds In Training sale off with a bang on the first day of the sale at the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company in Ocala, Fla. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. [Bruce Ackerman/Ocala Gazette] 2022.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Lake County middle schoolers test cooking skills in food truck wars

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Some Lake County middle school students got the chance to show off their culinary skills in the Windy Hill Middle School Food Truck Wars. Parents, family, and friends got to attend the showcase, with each ticket being $1. Most food items were between $2-$5. All money raised goes back into the school’s culinary arts program.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Debbie Centeno

Crazy Crab Restaurant in Kissimmee will Delight You

I love seafood so it was a big yes to celebrate a member of our party's birthday at Crazy Crab at 8701 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee 34747. Not knowing what to expect, we reserved a table just in case the restaurant had a waiting list as it often occurs. It surprised us to find the restaurant was almost empty. We thought maybe it was a sign that the food was not good- hence why it was almost empty. We figured, if we do not try it, we will never know, right?
KISSIMMEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

At Ocala equestrian hotel, horses and luxury meet up

Aside from some opulent resorts in the Orlando area, Central Florida has never been known for luxurious accommodations. And for many visitors and Floridians alike, Ocala registers as little more than “horse country” and a few exits along Interstate 75. That is rapidly changing, due in no small...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suds#Food Drink#Charity#Minneola Council#The Animal League

Comments / 0

Community Policy