Jefferson County, IL

Bond Set for Man Accused of Making Bomb Threats to Three Jefferson County Businesses

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMT. VERNON – Bond was set at $100,000 Thursday in Jefferson County Court for a 21-year-old Mt. Vernon man accused of making a string of bomb threats to area businesses in the last month....

