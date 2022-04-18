ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, IL

ISP Arrest Missouri County Deputy for Official Misconduct and Battery

By Barry Wright
wqrlradio.com
 1 day ago

BUNCOMBE – Illinois State Police have arrested a Mississippi County, Missouri Sheriff’s Deputy for Official Misconduct and Battery stemming from an incident last October that began in Mississippi County and ended in Johnson County, Illinois. According to ISP, charges were filed against Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office...

www.wqrlradio.com

NBC Washington

Frederick County Deputy Shoots Man Violating Protective Order: Officials

A Frederick County sheriff’s deputy shot and injured a man Friday night after he allegedly assaulted law enforcement officials trying to enforce a protective warrant, authorities said. Jacob Christian Wilford, 22, of Knoxville, Maryland, is expected to survive and face criminal charges, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
YourCentralValley.com

3 arrested during cockfighting ring bust in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several arrests were made after deputies uncovered a cockfighting ring on Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to the area of Road 192 and Avenue 160, just west of Porterville, after someone reported seeing a suspicious vehicle in an orchard. When deputies arrived, […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested After Investigation Into Accusations Of Secretly Recording Women Off-Duty

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Randolph County deputy shot during attempted arrest on Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Randolph County deputy was shot on Sunday morning while attempting to make an arrest. According to MSHP Troop B Public Information and Education Officer Cpl. Justin Dunn, Moberly Police and the Randolph County Sheriff's Department were sent to the 600 block of Adams Ave. in Moberly for a disturbance around 1:54 The post Randolph County deputy shot during attempted arrest on Sunday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
News Channel Nebraska

Richardson County deputies arrest fugitives wanted by Nebraska City police

FALLS CITY – The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of fugitives who were subject of a wanted post on Nebraska City Police’s Facebook page. Nebraska City police reported a man crawled beneath the divider at a Walmart dressing room where two girls were. Police say the intruder stole the jacket he is seen wearing and says the license plates on the vehicle in the photos is also stolen.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
TODAY.com

California teen who vanished last year is found in Nevada; stepfather arrested

A California teenager who disappeared last summer was found in Nevada and her stepfather was taken into custody, authorities said. Katauna Whisenant, 14, was located by Nevada State Police, and her stepfather was arrested on an active warrant, the police chief in the Northern California town of Crescent City, where the girl is from, said in a statement Sunday.
NEVADA STATE
KFVS12

Two killed in Williamson County crash, ISP investigating

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a crash Friday morning that left two people dead. According to ISP, the crash involved two vehicles and took place around 9 a.m. on March 25, at the intersection of Illinois Route 37 and Illinois Route 148 in Williamson County.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
WALB 10

Former Candler County deputy arrested, charged with violation of oath

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A now former Candler County deputy faces charges he abused his authority in searching state criminal records and charging businesses to do it. The sheriff says he found out about the illegal computer searches after he asked state investigators to look into the deputy for having an inappropriate conversation with a suspect.
CANDLER COUNTY, GA

