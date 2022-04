KEY ACTION Established an account for the American Rescue Plan standard allowance that the township will receive. DISCUSSION Township officials expect to receive $4.2 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The township already has received $2.1 million, and expects another $2.1 million. The money is designated to help mitigate the effects of the public health emergency caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Officials still are deciding how the federal funds will be used.

