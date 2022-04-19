ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica’s Garic eighth at Boston Marathon; Robinson, Jeror in field

Romesentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtica’s Hermin Garic turned in a top-10 finish in the wheelchair field Monday at the 126th Boston Marathon. Garic finished in a time of 1 hour, 35 minutes and 38 seconds. That time put him eighth in the field of 28 athletes listed under the T53-54 classification at the popular...

romesentinel.com

Comments / 0

