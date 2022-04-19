Utica’s Garic eighth at Boston Marathon; Robinson, Jeror in field

Katharine “Katy” Jones, 74, of Rome, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2022, at Rome Health, following a brief illness. She was born on July 10, 1947, in Rome, N.Y., a daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Blanchard Mikitin. Katy was a graduate of Camden High School Class of 1965. She continued her education at the Utica School of Commerce, earning an Accounting Degree. She was employed by DFAS at the Griffiss Business Park as an Accounting Technician, prior to her retirement. Katy was also formerly employed by the Rome School District, K-Mart of Rome and was a Licensed Hairdresser. She was a community volunteer, always willing to donate her time to assist others. Katy was a Pop Warner Football volunteer, the team referred to her as their Team Nonnie. She was an active participant in the Adopt a Soldier Program which was hosted by her coworkers at DFAS. Katy was an avid Los Angeles Dodgers and Elvis Fan. Her true passion in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO