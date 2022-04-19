ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Subscribe to our newsletter to catch every headline.

dot.LA
dot.LA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e8N3O_0fD0AAA400

This is the web version of dot.LA’s daily newsletter. Sign up to get the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene.

After a lousy fourth quarter that sank its share price, Netflix is set to report its first quarter earnings on Tuesday. Unfortunately, few on Wall Street believe this new report will shift the gloomy narrative currently surrounding the streaming giant.

With 222 million global subscribers at the end of last year, Netflix is still winning the streaming wars in terms of users. Yet these days, the company is adding far fewer new customers as it faces more competition from an expanding roster of streaming services. As a result, it is expected to report its slowest quarterly revenue growth in eight years come Tuesday.

Netflix was already planning to see a drop in new customers going into the first quarter. In December, the company predicted that it would add 2.5 million subscribers from January through March—down from 4 million in the same period last year. Management partly blamed the relatively meager growth forecast on the fact that hit shows like “Bridgerton” wouldn’t air until late in the quarter, as well as lasting economic hardships caused by COVID-19.

But that was before Netflix suspended service in Russia after the country’s invasion of Ukraine, likely losing north of 1 million subscribers as a result. Some analysts are now forecasting as few as 1.45 million net additions when accounting for the subscribers Netflix lost due to pulling out of Russia. Others are more optimistic and projecting upwards of 3 million new subscribers, which would exceed the company’s own expectations

While Netflix could surprise Wall Street, there are many signs that the company is still coming to terms with its subscriber slowdown. The streaming service announced another price hike on U.S. customers in January—a move seen by some observers as a way to squeeze revenue out of existing users as it struggles to add new ones. Even the company’s crackdown on password sharing can be viewed as Netflix turning over the sofa cushions to find loose change. (Executives have also reportedly warned staff to be careful about their spending, according to The Information.)

“Netflix is a frequent topic in our discussions with investors,” JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth wrote in a recent report to clients. “Shares remain controversial and sentiment skews negative.”

After initially being caught flat-footed by the rise of streaming, legacy media players like Disney and the newly-merged Warner Bros. Discovery have recently gained ground on Netflix. In a letter to shareholders in January, Netflix’s management acknowledged that the competition “has only intensified.” Still, the company insists that it still has plenty of runway for growth as consumers continue to flee traditional cable TV for online streaming platforms.

“With under 10% of total TV screen time in the U.S., our biggest market, Netflix has tremendous room for growth if we can continue to improve our service,” the letter said.

With few expecting strong results this time around, the most important details in Tuesday’s earnings will likely be the company’s guidance for the future. Wall Street expects Netflix to forecast roughly 2.5 million net subscriber adds in the second quarter, according to Barron’s—despite the April-through-June period being a historically weak one for the company.

What gives? As ever, it comes down to the content: Next month will bring season four of one of Netflix’s not-so-secret weapons, the hugely popular fan favorite “Stranger Things.”Christian Hetrick

Rivian CEO: EV Industry Is Heading Toward a Major Battery Shortage

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe said the auto industry will face challenges procuring the materials needed to build enough batteries for the large-scale adoption of electric vehicles—including valuable resources like nickel, cobalt and lithium.

What We're Reading Elsewhere...

- Apple TV may soon be the home of NFL Sunday Ticket.

- Aerospace accelerator Starburst has opened applications for the first annual Care in Space Challenge.

- Google is teaming with the NBA to host a “virtual” Pixel Arena.

- Real estate company Crexi is expanding its audience with a mobile app now available for Android users.

- Kalos Labs announces its first Web3 bridge activation to develop a unique NFT collection.

----

How Are We Doing? We're working to make the newsletter more informative, with deeper analysis and more news about L.A.'s tech and startup scene. Let us know what you think in our survey, or email us!

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

The Roku Channel just added a surprising new streaming service

Last Friday, WarnerMedia and Discovery officially merged into a single entity. The company is now Warner Bros. Discovery. All signs pointed to the company swiftly merging its existing streaming services, but a recent move might have thrown a wrench in the works. Seemingly out of nowhere this week, Discovery Plus became available on The Roku Channel.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

US Netflix account sharers won't have to pay up – for now

Netflix has no current plans to bring its account-sharing surcharge to the US, the company has told TechRadar. This is excellent news for the roughly 50% of all US Netflix account holders who, according to a recent study by Time2Play, share their accounts with people outside their households. Netflix recently...
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

After an unprecedented downturn in subscriber growth in the first quarter, Netflix executives are eyeing the millions of people using other subscribers’ accounts as a way to reverse the streaming service’s current trajectory. Netflix. NFLX,. -35.12%. executives said Tuesday that the service lost 200,000 paid subscribers on a...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv
TheStreet

McDonald's Newest Sandwich is a Stoner's Daydream

With the cannabis market thriving publicly like never before, this year's 4/20 is looking like a solid gold opportunity for business owners that cater to those in search of all things green. But of course, after said product is imbibed, many are looking for the next thing on their minds:...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Elon Musk blames Netflix's failing fortunes on 'the woke mind virus' that has made it 'unwatchable' after streaming giant lost over 200,000 subscribers and shares dipped 25%

Elon Musk has slammed 'unwatchable' Netflix for becoming infected by the 'woke mind virus' as the streaming giant hemorrhages subscribers. The US company lost 200,000 users between January and March this year, with shares crashing by 25 per cent, a quarterly report announced yesterday revealed. Netflix projected a loss of...
TV & VIDEOS
CNBC

Netflix is exploring lower-priced, ad-supported plans after years of resisting

After years of resisting advertisements on its streaming service, Netflix is now "open" to offering lower-priced tiers with ads, co-CEO Reed Hastings said Tuesday. Hastings has long been opposed to adding commercials or other promotions to the platform. He said during the company's prerecorded earnings conference call, however, that it...
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Netflix just lost subscribers for the first time in over a decade

Netflix’s struggle to boost its subscriber count took a dire turn in the first quarter of 2022. The company reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers globally compared to Q4, and it’s forecasting even bigger losses to come. Netflix estimates it could lose up to 2 million subscribers in the second quarter.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Netflix Has Plans To Add Commercials For Some Subscribers, And The CEO Explained The Change In Course

For as long as Netflix has been in the streaming game, there’s been one consistent aspect of all the platform’s plans: no commercials. No matter which Netflix subscription plans people choose, they’re all guaranteed not to have whatever movie or TV show they’re watching be interrupted by advertisements. Well, that era is coming to a close, as Netflix is putting together plans for some subscribers to be able to choose cheaper, ad-supported plans, and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings explained why this is happening.
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans in a major shift

The firm, which reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter, will introduce the ad-supported plans to give customers more choice, company’s co-chief executive Reed Hastings said on the earnings call. The upcoming ad-supported plans will mark a major shift in how Netflix has previously viewed advertisement...
TV & VIDEOS
9to5Mac

Netflix blames 100M users without paid accounts for revenue and subscriber drop

In a note to shareholders, Netflix reports that its revenue growth has “slowed considerably”. This news comes after losing 200,000 subscribers last quarter and potentially two million this current quarter. The streaming giant is navigating fierce competition with other services as well as having over 40% of its user base being unpaid subscribers.
BUSINESS
digitalspy.com

NCIS: Los Angeles star lines up new TV series

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has added yet another TV job to his very busy schedule. The actor will be returning this autumn for the 14th season of the West Coast NCIS spin-off as Special Agent Sam Hanna, and he is currently co-hosting the CBS reality show Come Dance With Me with NCIS: LA co-star Chris O'Donnell.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Netflix blames account sharing for first subscriber loss in a decade

A quarterly report delivered to investors on Tuesday revealed that the streaming service had lost 200,000 paid subscribers, citing COVID concerns and other factors. Netflix disclosed its Q1 2022 results in a shareholder update Tuesday morning, remarking that its platform's growth in revenue has "slowed considerably." Its $7.868 billion in...
NFL
dot.LA

dot.LA

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

dot.LA is a news and events company with a mission of shining a light on the innovation in the Los Angeles startup and tech community.

 https://dot.la/st/landing_page

Comments / 0

Community Policy