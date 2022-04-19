West Pierce’s Youth Academy Returns in 2022

Authorities say a high school basketball coach and referee from the San Gabriel Valley has been arrested for offering a teenage girl drugs in exchange for explicit pictures and video over Snapchat, and may have more victims.Alexander Rahsaan Miles, 42, of Pasadena, was arrested last Friday and is being held on $340,000 bail, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's jail records. He has since been charged with three counts of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14.Deputies at the sheriff's West Hollywood station said they started investigating Miles after a 13-year-old girl reported on March 16 that...

