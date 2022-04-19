ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamble Breaux reveals the future of The Real Housewives of Melbourne - and the one cast member she doesn't want to see again

By J. Peterson
 3 days ago

The Real Housewives of Melbourne wrapped up its fifth season back in December.

And now longtime cast member Gamble Breaux has opened up about the future of the popular series.

The 49-year-old indicated that a sixth season had yet to be confirmed, but if it is she wants to see some cast changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2rIY_0fD09kjq00
Speaking out: Gamble Breaux (pictured) has revealed which cast members she wants to see back on the Real Housewives of Melbourne next season

'I’d love to do a new season with Lydia [Schiavello], Gina [Liano], Janet [Roach], Pettifleur [Berenger], Chyka [Keebaugh], Jackie [Gillies],' she told the Herald Sun, .

Gamble also said that she wants to see season five newcomer Simone Elliott return, along with Simone's sister.

But she admitted that she isn't too keen to see the show's other newbies back, including Kyla Kirkpatrick and Anjali Rao.

When asked about Anjali, a curt Gamble responded: 'Who?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FOPYD_0fD09kjq00
Originals: Gamble wants to see the original cast back, including Jackie Gillies (center) and Janet Roach (right)

Anjali was a lighting rod during the last season of the series and ended up quitting the show midway through filming.

Although she didn't say goodbye to her fellow Housewives directly, she did verbally eviscerate them to producers on her way out.

The former news anchor fired off a string of insults at Janet and Gamble, although she did it behind their backs during a final sit-down with Kyla Kirkpatrick and Cherry Dipietrantonio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bnxDP_0fD09kjq00
Not a fan? When asked about Anjali Rao (pictured), a curt Gamble responded: 'Who?'

As Kyla and Cherry begged her to reconsider and stay on the show, the acid-tongued Anjali unleashed on the other women.

She started by saying Janet was 'more toxic than Chernobyl', before stating that 'Gamble has more characters than the Chinese alphabet'.

She added: 'I was starting to think that she was demonically possessed, but then I was like, "No, actually, Satan would take one look at you and say, 'Oops, this one's occupied.'"'

Anjali went on to call the pair 'soul suckers' before turning her attention towards fellow newbie Simone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ukkwi_0fD09kjq00
Over it! Anjali was a lighting rod during the last season of the series and ended up quitting the show midway through filming

'You've got Janet and Gamble, insane, and Simone, inane. They're perfect for each other!' she quipped.

'For god's sake, a fax machine would laugh at how irrelevant Simone is!'

The award-winning journalist then blasted Gamble and Janet's finances, claiming their only claim to fame was marrying into money

'Janet and Gamble have achieved nought point nought per cent of the square root of bugger all of note in their lives,' she snapped.

'I don't consider pulling a couple of old rich dudes to be notable and that's all they've got,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQH17_0fD09kjq00
Shady lady! 'You've got Janet and Gamble, insane, and Simone, inane. They're perfect for each other!' she quipped

