Justin Freeland loves the challenge of building a winner from the ground up. And he's all set to embark on a whole new journey, which is great news for Bullock Creek boys' basketball fans - and tough news for Creek girls' basketball fans. Freeland, 47, recently resigned his position as BC's girls' coach after an incredibly successful 20-year stint in order to take over the Lancers' boys' basketball program. He will replace former Creek boys' coach Doug Bradford, who is retiring as a counselor at Dow High and as a coach at Creek after this school year.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO