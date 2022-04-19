ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Port Charlotte man arrested after biting girl and battering woman

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — A Port Charlotte man was arrested after kicking and pinning down a woman after she and a girl tried to keep him from going out late on April 12.

Kevin Sullivan, 46, was attempting to go back out late after he returned home from a Buffalo Wild Wings earlier in the evening.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), a woman and a girl tried to keep him home fearing that he had too much to drink.

Sullivan and one of the victims engaged in a verbal argument shortly after leaving the Buffalo Wild Wings located on 18379 Tamiami Trail. According to the report, Sullivan began drinking alcohol at the restaurant after having a disagreement with the first victim.

Then after the verbal altercation, Sullivan wanted to leave the home to go to Hooters at 1360 Tamiami Trail. Both victims tried to sway him away from the idea, fearing he had too much to drink earlier.

Sullivan left anyways and hit the first victim’s car while leaving the home, according to CCSO. The two victims and a witness then followed Sullivan to the Hooters and saw him consuming more drinks there.

The group continued to argue while at the restaurant until they left at approximately 9:20 p.m. As the group arrived home, Sullivan attempted to leave again.

The first victim then pleaded with Sullivan to stay at home. Sullivan then began chasing her around the house after she threw his keys into the bushes to keep him from leaving, according to the report.

Sullivan then began shoving and pulling her by her hair. He then pinned her to the ground and grabbed her by the neck until she was able to kick him in the groin to get him off.

As the first victim attempted to pry him off of the other victim, Sullivan reportedly bit the girl who was defending the woman during the altercation.

Sullivan proceeded to get on top of the second victim and hit her as she tried to get away.

CCSO arrested Sullivan after finding him sitting on the front porch. Sullivan is facing charges of battery and child abuse.

Fort Myers, FL
