Women seize #CoolAunt trend to live child-free dream goals

Being a #CoolAunt or #RichAunt is the trendiest life goal for young women today.

No heir, don’t care.

For many women of a childbearing age, the prospect of starting a family is mired with potential job insecurity, a looming public health crisis and overwhelming responsibility — all of which has made the “cool aunt” route sound like a reasonable route for some.

Women are sharing their #CoolAunt aspirations on TikTok, which have garnered more than 144 million views on the platform along with related tags #RichAunt and #RichAuntie.

“I’ll probably never be a mom. You know what I will be tho…,” a video by @peytondstyles reads. “The cool, single, rich aunt who doesn’t look a day over 20 and has a second house in Italy.”

The persona is an attractive, fun, career-driven woman who lives a glamorous jet-setting life and comes to family events with amazing stories from her travels. But they also always make time to gossip with their niece or nephew about their sibling — mom or dad.

These social media skits depict women acting out hypothetical situations with their proverbial nieces and nephews, like giving them money after their parents said “no,” taking them shopping, teaching them the word “tequila,” picking them up from a party after curfew and telling them stories of their wild affairs — all while looking hot and rich.

The trend correlates with a plummeting birth rate in the US, which declined nearly 20% from 2007 to 2020 in women ages 15 and 44, many of whom made a decision to forgo having children.

Just last year, a Match.com survey found a 19% dip in singles under 40 who said it was important to have a partner who wanted to have kids, compared to 2017. A decreased interest in having children was “most pronounced among women, with only 56% now saying it is important to find a partner who wants children, while 68% of men say they want a partner who wants children,” according to the research.

Women have recently cited the rising costs of childrearing, increased awareness about the physical and mental toll of motherhood, climate change concerns and more career opportunity for women as reasons for putting off or deciding against motherhood. Meanwhile, feminist ideologies have created a space for women, regardless of reason, who freely admit that childrearing is simply not for them.

“Being an auntie has all the benefits of being a mom … and then I get to give them back and sleep for eight hours,” wrote @wreckitren98, who sipped an iced coffee as she shimmied with a stroller through the park.

Said one viewer, “I love that they come with a return policy 😂😂😂.”