ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Kan. man arrested after 2 died in motorcycle, pickup crash

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal motorcycle crash have made an arrest. Just before 3a.m. Saturday, police responded to an injury accident at 17th Street North and Tyler...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Little Apple Post

Police: 10-year-old Kan. boy dies after accidental fall

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a 10-year-old in Great Bend,. Just after 5:30p.m. March 24, officers and detectives of the Great Bend Police Department, along with Great Bend Fire and EMS personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of 10th Street in Great Bend in reference to an unresponsive juvenile who had been involved in an accidental fall, according to a media release.
GREAT BEND, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Sedgwick County, KS
Accidents
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Accidents
Sedgwick County, KS
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
KAKE TV

Patrol identifies woman killed in wrong-way crash on I-135 near Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says a 58-year-old Wichita woman driving the wrong way on I-135 was killed when her pickup truck collided with another. The accident happened at around 6 a.m. Thursday on I-135 near 53rd Street North, which is just north of Wichita. According to the patrol's online crash log, Robin Buckman was driving north in the southbound lanes when her Ford Ranger collided with a Ford F-350. Buckman died at the scene.
PARK CITY, KS
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Dodge
Valley Morning Star

Weslaco residents dead after two-car crash

SEBASTIAN — State troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left two Weslaco residents dead just south of the Cameron and Willacy County lines. A preliminary investigation found a Chevrolet Spark carrying two passengers was northbound on the wrong side of the road in a no-passing zone on FM 506 when it struck a Chevrolet Camaro at about 5:49 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a spokeswoman with the Texas Department of Public Safety, stated Thursday.
WESLACO, TX
JC Post

Kansas woman dies after wrong-way crash on I-135

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 6a.m. Thursday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford Ranger driven by Robin S. Buckman, 58, Wichita, was northbound in the southbound lanes of I-135 at 53rd Street North in Park City. The vehicle struck...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) cotractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
JC Post

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into river

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal crash into the Arkansas River and have identified the victim as 58-year-old Christopher Cotter of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a vehicle submersion in the 2300 block of south McLean in...
WICHITA, KS
FOX59

Man in critical condition after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson responded to a report of someone shot Thursday night, and found a victim who is now listed in critical condition at the hospital. Officers were called to an area near the intersection of 14th and Nelle Street around 7:15 p.m. Once there, though found a 29-year-old male who had […]
ANDERSON, IN
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy