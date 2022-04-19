ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Nets’ Kevin Durant vows adjustments after rare off game: ‘Slow down’

By Brian Lewis
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

BOSTON — Kevin Durant had a bad day, and it cost the Nets Game 1.

Another could cost them the series.

“We have another opportunity to come here and get a ‘W’ on their home floor,” Durant said. “We’ve got to try to move past this; look at film but move past it and get ready for Game 2.”

Durant can — and has to — get better. And that’s something rarely said, with a rare off game being a shock to the system.

And despite it, the Nets only lost Sunday’s playoff opener 115-114 on Jayson Tatum’s last-second layup. That Durant got caught flat-footed on that buzzer-beater underscored how poor his afternoon was.

The Nets need him back to his normal self for Wednesday’s Game 2.

“They did a good job forcing me away, helping in the paint. I just have to be more fundamental in my moves,” Durant said. “Some shots went in and out for me. I played fast and turned the ball over. I’ve just got to slow down and play my game. But they did a good job of making me see bodies.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kciI_0fD07fpH00
Kevin Durant has the ball stolen from him during the Nets’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics.

And feel bodies.

Durant didn’t just simply play fast. Boston sped him up, harassing him into shooting 9 of 24 with six turnovers to finish minus-13.

“Teams are going to be designed to take away some of my catches and my opportunities,” Durant said. “I’ve been dealing with it for a while, so it’s on me to keep playing through it. I got some good looks there in the first, second half, they didn’t fall, maybe rushing a little bit. My fundamentals weren’t down, trying to beat [the double team], trying to play before the help comes.

“Sometimes I rushed my shots. By looking at the game and seeing where I can be better individually and shifting my mindset, see where I go from there. It’s a journey, looking forward to the next game.”

The Nets need to adjust for that next game, because Game 1 was the most brutal defense Durant has faced since last year’s playoff loss to Milwaukee. PJ Tucker had roughed him up off the ball, and Boston coach Ime Udoka — a Steve Nash assistant at the time — took notes that he put to use Sunday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMLMB_0fD07fpH00
Kevin Durant reacts during the Nets’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics.

“They were really physical, putting their hands on him a lot. They definitely crowded his space. The physicality, they were able to really junk him and get two hands on him more than the game warrants,” Nash said. “Kevin’s Kevin Durant for a reason. He figures things out on his own very, very well.”

While many teams have blitzed Durant after he gets the ball, the Celtics didn’t wait that long. Their fronting and physical ball denial made it hard for him to even get the ball. He started out 1-for-6 with three turnovers in the first quarter.

“The dude is 7-foot with a shot like that. It’s hard to really stop him,” Marcus Smart said. “But you just have to make it as hard and tough the whole game as you can and just give him different looks, and that’s what we did.”

Tatum, Grant Williams and Al Horford late took turns on him, but Boston blowing up the Nets’ offensive actions was the key. They busted up one late pick-and-roll by brazenly pushing Durant while he was screening for Irving. In other cases, Williams and Daniel Theis raked the ball free as he came out of pick-and-rolls.

Durant missed a potential dagger 3 in the waning seconds. And in the single biggest play, when the Nets blitzed Smart, Durant got caught flat-footed, ball-watching on Tatum’s back cut for the winner.

“Nothing to overthink with Kevin Durant: We know who he is. We know he’s going to go back and watch film, prepare,” Irving said. “We know how high his expectations are for himself. So we’re not going to overthink it.”

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Got Stuck In Traffic And Missed The Start Of Inside The NBA On TNT: “You’re The Only Dummy That Didn’t Know There Was Going To Be Traffic."

Inside The NBA on TNT is without a doubt the funniest basketball analysis show in the world today. While there are several shows dedicated to analyzing and commenting on the NBA, Inside The NBA is able to bring a degree of entertainment value and the natural camaraderie among the crew makes the show one of the best on air. And last night, unforeseen circumstances made for a hilarious situation to start the show.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
New York City, NY
Basketball
NBC Sports

Sixers, Raptors fans won't be happy with NBA's L2M report

The main takeaway of the Sixers’ wild overtime Game 3 win over the Raptors is how Joel Embiid put the team on his back after halftime and willed his team to a very unlikely win. Beyond that, both teams had issues with the officiating. The NBA does a very...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

George Karl claps back at DeMarcus Cousins over Kings diss

Is there still bad blood between former Sacramento Kings coach George Karl and the team’s former star DeMarcus Cousins?. On Monday, Karl fired back at Cousins — who played under him for one season (2015-16) in Sacramento — after the Nuggets center slammed the franchise in a recent interview.
SACRAMENTO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy