Alaska Airlines: Masks now optional on flights

kinyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle (AP) — Alaska Airlines says masks will be immediately optional on their flights — after a federal judge voided the national COVID-19-related mask...

www.kinyradio.com

