ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Mankato, MN

North Mankato residents asked to provide feedback on electric, autonomous vehicles

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Mankato residents might see more garbage on the curbs than usual. Former officers Tyler Van Roekel and Benjamin Scheevel have been charged...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYC

UPDATE: Gas leak contained in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The gas leak on the 400 Block of South Ave. in lower North has been contained. There was a gas leak situation on the 400 Block of South Ave. in lower North. Emergency crews had previously blocked off the area and advised everyone in the area to stay indoors and shut all windows and doors.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

North Mankato Fire Department seeking more firefighters

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The North Mankato Fire Department is seeking more firefighters. North Mankato residents rely on paid-on-call and volunteer firefighters to keep them safe. The department is one of 774 across the state. Fire Chief Jim Zwaschka said most of them are in need of more helping...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Highway 14 expansion between Nicollet and New Ulm officially underway

Meteorologist Caitlyn Lorr has an update on your forecast. North Mankato residents might see more garbage on the curbs than usual. Former Estherville officers charged with misusing law enforcement data. Updated: 22 hours ago. Former officers Tyler Van Roekel and Benjamin Scheevel have been charged with multiple counts of misusing...
NEW ULM, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
North Mankato, MN
Government
Mankato, MN
Cars
City
North Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
KEYC

New highspeed internet service available in greater Mankato area

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents in the greater Mankato area now have access to gigabit broadband internet service. Fidium Fiber, a new service from Consolidated Communications, is available to 5000 homes in Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake and by years end, will be available to 15,000. The company says...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Duluth Police: man shoots, kills aunt, uncle, cousins in murder-suicide

Pretty soon, the park will be adding new little members to the bison family. City of Mankato seeks public input on 2nd Street design concepts. The City of Mankato is asking residents to weigh in on potential designs for improvements on the Second Street corridor. Man Saves Choking Baby, Darian...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

City of Mankato receives redevelopment grant funding

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato received redevelopment grant funding as part of a more than $3 million grant program by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. A total of $299,479 in redevelopment grant funds were given to the City of Mankato to demolish the properties...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Roads closures set for today in New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Drivers in New Ulm can expect some road closures. Center Street, from State Street. to Camelback, may be closed periodically today for crack-filling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drivers are urged to be careful and watch for flaggers.
NEW ULM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autonomous Vehicles
KEYC

Cause of Albert Lea auto shop fire was accidental

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The cause of an Albert Lea auto shop fire that happened in March has been determined as an accident. According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, the cause of the March 30 fire at Dave Syverson Auto Center was caused by sparks from welding in the shop area landing on wooden products and other materials on the floor.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KARE 11

'Unknown number of puppies' die in central Minnesota shed fire

WADENA, Minn. — Authorities say an unknown number of puppies died in a shed fire Tuesday afternoon in central Minnesota. According to a press release from the Wadena Fire Department, crews responded to a fire in Leaf River Township — located about 50 miles west of Brainerd — just before 12:50 p.m. When crews arrived, the shed, which was being used to house recently bred puppies, was fully engulfed. The press release says an "unknown number of puppies" died.
WADENA, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cloquet Apartment Building Deemed Unfit for Human Habitation

Cloquet, Minn.– A Cloquet apartment building has been deemed unfit for human habitation after a failed building inspection. The building has a total of nine units and 12 residents. Those living in the building were given the notice after the city found the building was in violation of proper structure supports in the rear fire exit staircase.
CLOQUET, MN
KEYC

Mankato Clinic awarded bench made of recycled plastics

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Zero Waste awarded Mankato Clinic with a Trex bench made of recycled plastics for collecting and recycling more than 600 pounds of soft plastics in the last year. Mankato Clinic employees collected plastic film, pallet wraps, plastic bags and other soft plastics. Central Supply...
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
KEYC

North Mankato spring clean-up kicks off

Former officers Tyler Van Roekel and Benjamin Scheevel have been charged with multiple counts of misusing law enforcement data. Mankato East robotics team going to VEX Worlds Championship. Updated: 8 hours ago. The Mankato East robotics team received a second place finish at the state tournament to punch their ticket...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Open House to discuss future of Rapidan Dam

RAPIDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - A chance to offer your input today on the future of the Rapidan Dam. In recent years, the Rapidan Dam has experienced regular flooding that has been costly to fix for the county. A study was conducted last year that identified two feasible solutions for the...
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

Edina Residents, Stow Your Mower During ‘No Mow May’

Originally published April 19 EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Looking for an excuse not to mow your lawn? If you’re an Edina resident, the city is offering you a good one. With its “No Mow May” program, Edina is seeking residents in owner-occupied or rented properties to skip mowing their lawns for the month of May. The city said the purpose is “to protect pollinator food and habitat during the critical transition from winter to spring.” Residents can register their lawn online, then pick up a yard sign from Edina City Hall to advertise their participation. “Participating in No Mow May supports all of Minnesota’s pollinators – Minnesota pollinators include native bees, honeybees, ants, flies, beetles, birds, butterflies and more,” the city said. “Avoiding mowing protects overwinter habitat for native bees, and allows plants rich in nectar and other nutrients to grow as pollinator food at a time when pollinators need it most.” Renters will need their landlord’s consent, the city said. Lawns will need to be back in compliance with city ordinances by June 15.
EDINA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Deputy Helps Minnesota Driver Flip Trailer Back Over After Wind Blows It Over

Like the post says, these guys must have eaten Wheaties for breakfast. After last week's storms, that brought heavy wind and hail to portions of Southern Minnesota, a Minnesota driver was stuck on I-35 after the trailer he was towing got flipped over from the wind. It didn't take long for the deputy and the driver to remedy the situation, which ends with a high five and both the deputy and driver going on their way.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Rapidan Dam conversations continue as county hosts open house

RAPIDAN, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County heard from residents about the future of the Rapidan Dam Tuesday. The county is currently considering whether to repair the dam or demolish it entirely. Tuesday’s open house was meant to both educate the public on the specifics of the problem and gather...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Southern Minnesota News

New Ulm driver hospitalized after crashing into Morgan home

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a home in Morgan early Monday morning, although his injuries were apparently not crash-related. Deputies in Redwood County responded to the single-vehicle crash in Morgan at about 2:33 a.m. Mark Alan Froemming, 54,...
MORGAN, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy