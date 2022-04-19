6 First Alert Severe Weather Awareness Week: December tornado outbreak

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances increase for the Metro after 6 PM and will continue on and off for the rest of the night and on into early Friday morning. A few of Thursday’s storms could be severe with up to 1″ hail possible, the highest risk S of I-80. The best chance for severe activity will be with the initial push in. That’ll be around 7 PM for the Metro with the highest risk for severe potential as late as midnight. A few overnight storms could still be strong but the chance is lower.

OMAHA, NE ・ 3 HOURS AGO