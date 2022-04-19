ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neola, IA

6 First Alert Severe Weather Awareness Week: December tornado outbreak

By David Koeller
WOWT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEOLA, Iowa (WOWT) - 2021 brought plenty of severe weather to the Midwest, from major snows to severe storms and high winds. It also brought dozens upon dozens of tornados on a single day — in the winter. As part of our 6 First Alert Severe Weather Awareness...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 1

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
CBS Sacramento

VIDEO: Funnel Cloud Spotted Near Stockton As Extreme Weather Rolls Through NorCal

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – A funnel cloud was spotted in San Joaquin County near Stockton as extreme weather rolled through Northern California on Thursday. The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning about wind and hail across the Stockton, Lathrop and Ione areas until 1:45 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for Stockton CA, Lathrop CA, Ione CA until 1:45 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/16s5ciCabM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) April 21, 2022 Residents reported seeing periodic dumps of hail across those areas. Other people also reported seeing a funnel cloud southeast of Stockton. It doesn’t appear that the funnel cloud ever touched the ground, however. Thunderstorms are expected throughout Northern California on Thursday as an unusually strong winter storm moves through the region. The Sierra Nevada is being buried in snow, prompting chain controls.
STOCKTON, CA
WOWT

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few strong storms possible Thursday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances increase for the Metro after 6 PM and will continue on and off for the rest of the night and on into early Friday morning. A few of Thursday’s storms could be severe with up to 1″ hail possible, the highest risk S of I-80. The best chance for severe activity will be with the initial push in. That’ll be around 7 PM for the Metro with the highest risk for severe potential as late as midnight. A few overnight storms could still be strong but the chance is lower.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Neola, IA
WOWT

One dead after crash on slushy patch from snow in rural Iowa

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person died following a crash in rural Sac County, Iowa Monday morning. According to the report, the crash was around 10:22 a.m. near 340th & Highway 39, east of Ida Grove. A 54-year-old of Shawnee, Kansas lost control on a slushy patch from blowing...
SAC COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Emily's Thursday evening forecast

Friday is the last day to register to vote online, through the county drop boxes, or by mail. For the first time in two weeks, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming a new case of bird flu in the state. 6 First Alert Severe Weather Week: Setting up 6...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Eastern Iowa River One Of The Most Endangered In US

The future of one major river we have here in Eastern Iowa is in danger according to a recent list looking at the most endangered rivers in the United States. The Mississippi River is the second-longest river in North America flowing 2,350 miles, just 100 miles short of the Missouri River that’s located on the western border of Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Outbreak#First Alert#Tornados#Extreme Weather#Wowt#Zimmerman Sales Service
WOWT

Report: Iowa leads nation in puppy mill violations

A new UNO study is giving some insight into what we can expect. No injuries were reported. 6 First Alert Severe Weather Awareness Week: Severe outlook explained. Watches, warnings, and risk categories can be confusing if you don’t know what they mean. Crews battle fire on S. 32nd &...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Crashes halt morning traffic on I-80

Friday is the last day to register to vote online, through the county drop boxes, or by mail. For the first time in two weeks, the Iowa Department of Agriculture is confirming a new case of bird flu in the state. 6 First Alert Severe Weather Week: Setting up 6...
IOWA STATE
Grand Island Independent

Tuesday, April 19 weather update for Nebraska

A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOWT

Two homes in Omaha damaged by fire

6 On Your Side: UNO study states worker shortage to last for years. A new UNO study is giving some insight into what we can expect. No injuries were reported. 6 First Alert Severe Weather Awareness Week: Severe outlook explained. Updated: 3 hours ago. Watches, warnings, and risk categories can...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Watch now: Widespread showers and storms returning to Iowa Wednesday

Many will stay dry Tuesday, but that will not be the case Wednesday. A warm front will trigger high chances of rain across the state. See when showers and storms are most likely in our area in our updated forecast video. Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest....
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy