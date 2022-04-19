Five indicted for mob action in jailhouse attack

Robert Brittin (Madison County State's Attorney's Office)

EDWARDSVILLE – Five men in custody in the Madison County Jail were indicted recently for attacking a sixth man, a suspect in a Collinsville murder case.

Joseph P. Pellazari, 37, of the 1100 block of Niedringhaus Avenue, Granite City; Devon J. Stewart, 20, of the 2100 block of Edison Avenue, Granite City; Curtis L. Faust, 33, of St. Louis; Jimmy Carrasco, 25, of Glendale, Arizona; and Terrell L. Griffith, 50, of the 600 block of Lewis and Clark Boulevard, Godfrey, were each indicted April 14 on one count of mob action, all Class 4 felonies.

According to court documents, on March 22 the five attacked Robert Brittin, 34, of Collinsville, who is in custody after being charged with two counts of murder and one count of auto theft in the Nov. 11 killing of Robin Mendez.

Each of the suspects is accused of hitting and kicking him.

“There was a dispute over some property back in the jail,” said Capt. Dave Vucich, chief of investigations for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. “There’s not much to it.”

He said Brittin was not seriously injured.

“We hold them to the same standards we hold people out in public to,” Vucich added, saying that prisoner safety was a priority in the jail.

The suspects were in custody on charges ranging from attempted murder to drug charges.

Mendez was found dead in her Collinsville home on Nov. 11, and Brittin was taken into custody Nov. 12.

He is currently in the Madison County Jail on $2 million bond.

If convicted, Brittin faces 40-60 years for the murder charges, and an additional 3-7 years for the motor vehicle charge.