RITTMAN — An opportunity to return home was simply too much Trent Shaffer to turn down. A 1994 graduate of West Holmes High School and a member of the first two football teams to make the state playoffs in 1992 and 1993, it was time to go home. Shaffer stepped down as Rittman's head football coach earlier this week after four years in charge of the program.

RITTMAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO