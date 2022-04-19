ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Governor signs off on Big Lake and canal bills

By Andrew Ozaki
KETV.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Pete Ricketts signed two major water bills into law on Monday. LB 1015 starts the process of building a canal and reservoirs to protect Nebraska's water rights under a 100-year-old agreement with Colorado. "We can only enforce our rights if we have this canal. So we will build...

www.ketv.com

Comments / 1

Related
KEYT

Washington governor signs bills tightening gun rules

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington has joined nine other states, including California and New Jersey, that restrict firearm magazine capacity size. Gov. Jay Inslee signed a package of bills tightening the state’s gun laws, including the measure that bans the manufacture, distribution and sale of firearm magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. The measure does not prohibit the possession of such magazines, and includes exceptions to magazine limits for law enforcement and corrections officers. Inslee also signed measures to restrict guns at city and county council meetings, school board meetings and ballot counting centers and to further restrict so-called ghost guns in the state.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewis, CO
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
State
Colorado State
City
Ashland, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Colorado Government
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
WOWT

Former Nebraska corrections employee arrested by state patrol

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Riley
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Pete Ricketts
Person
Mike Hilgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Flood Mitigation#Lake Mcconaughy#Lb 1015#Lb 1023
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Upworthy

Great Sioux Nation asks hotel that banned Native Americans to evacuate lands citing violation of Sioux Treaty

Native American tribal leaders have asked a hotel in South Dakota to vacate their lands after the hotel's owner penned a racist rant banning Native Americans from the hotel. Connie Uhre, owner of the Grand Gateway Hotel in Rapid City, posted on Facebook that she wouldn't allow Native Americans to enter the hotel. Uhre said she was banning Native Americans after a shooting on the property. She also cited vandalism and "Natives killing Natives." Her post was later taken down. Tribal leaders responded by issuing a notice to the hotel to vacate the premises citing the hotel for being in violation of the “Treaty with the Sioux, April 29, 1868" reported HuffPost.
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

Be On The Look Out For These 10 South Dakota Fugitives

There is always one person in your life that reminds you to be safe and vigilant when you're out and about. It almost seems a little silly at times. On the other hand, you never know what could happen in this crazy world or who you'll encounter. It’s always best to be aware and alert! This includes being able to recognize individuals who are wanted for committing various crimes in the area as well as throughout the state.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
103.7 THE LOON

Longtime Central Minnesota Radio Personality Dies

ST. CLOUD -- A longtime central Minnesota radio personality has died. Former Stereo 98 program director Mark Sprint died Sunday of natural causes. He was 74. Sprint hosted the Sprint Stint on WWJO 98.1 FM on what would become known as 98-Country. Over his nearly two-decade career in St. Cloud,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy