Bluff City, TN

Tennessee couple charged after children found living in unsanitary conditions

By Van Jones
 3 days ago

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/WJZY) – A Sullivan County, Tenn. couple are being charged with felony aggravated child abuse and neglect after two children were found living in deplorable conditions.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Sarah Beth Black and 31-year-old Austin Hunter Cox were arrested and charged on April 12 after two children ages 2 and 12 were found living in their home, which was in an unacceptable condition.

On April 11, detectives with the sheriff’s office were referred to the home by the Tennessee Department of Children Services regarding the welfare of children living at the home.

Upon examining the house, detectives report seeing “large” amounts of trash, dog feces and roaches on the floor of the house. Investigators say they also found that the two-year-old was “saturated” in urine, scratches, and matted hair.

There was also a foul odor coming from the house, which investigators believed was coming from the trash, feces and molded food inside the home.

The children were removed from the home by the Department of Children Services.

Both Black and Cox are being charged with one count of felony aggravated child abuse/ neglect in addition to one count of misdemeanor child abuse/neglect. The pair were arrested in Carter County with assistance from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office and are currently being held in the Sullivan County Jail.

Black and Cox were each released on a $3,000 bond on Wednesday.

John Wheeler
2d ago

if people still had family and friends who came to check on them every now and then maybe things wouldn't never have gotten so bad,instead of jumping on here talking about how low they are maybe pray for them,Do any of you have young couples in your family ?do you ever check on them maybe see if they need help?depression is hell,maybe we need to be a little more like Jesus and show some of these young couples some love, some counciling for the children sake.

Michelle Hutcherson
2d ago

wow why give them a bond that low? Should of kept them until their court date.

