When Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit theaters, the world will be introduced to a new multiversal hero by the name of America Chavez with Xochitl Gomez in the part. We all got our first look at Gomez as the Marvel character in the first trailers for the Strange sequel but not much else has been shared about the role or film as everyone is keeping as many secrets as possible. While attending the premiere of Marvel's Moon Knight series, Gomez stopped to chat with ComicBook.com about the one thing she could without saying too much, too early; a reaction to the trailer releasing.

MOVIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO