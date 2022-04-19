ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Tammy Sytch Sued Over Death in Car Accident

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy Sytch and her boyfriend have been sued by the estate of the man who died in the car accident she was involved in last month. PWInsider reports that the estate of Julian L. Lasseter filed suit against Sytch and her boyfriend James F. Pente on April 12th in the Sevenths...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Settlement in the death of 17-month-old Semaj Crosby found under a couch in Joliet Township

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five years after 17-month-old Semaj Crosby was found stuffed under a couch in Joliet Township, a settlement has been reached with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) cotractor.No one has ever been charged with her murder, but after the body of 17-month old Semaj Crosby was found in a Joliet Township home, a civil lawsuit has been settled for $6.5 million.The lawsuit blamed Children's Home and Aid, a contractor of the Department of Children and Family Services, for failing to protect Semaj and remove her from her mother's home, which was in squalor conditions.Crosby's death in...
JOLIET, IL
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Freya, A Dog Tossed From Moving Truck!

A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Man in critical condition after shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson responded to a report of someone shot Thursday night, and found a victim who is now listed in critical condition at the hospital. Officers were called to an area near the intersection of 14th and Nelle Street around 7:15 p.m. Once there, though found a 29-year-old male who had […]
ANDERSON, IN
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA

